Apple to introduce 3nm 40-core chips in 2023

After surprising the tech world last year by betting on its own chips, leaving aside Intel, new reports reinforce that the partnership between Apple and the processor giant is even farther from being what it used to be. This is because, according to the international website The Information, the Cupertino company would be heavily developing the second and third generation of its proprietary chipsets, code-named Ibiza, Lobos and Palma – the first of these being the direct successor of the M1, which currently equips the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the Mac Mini.

The M1’s successor should have a 5nm semiconductor fabrication, which should not bring a significant gain in performance and energy efficiency, and should equip a new generation of MacBook Air next year; as previous leaks claimed that Apple completed the SoC design process in April 2021. Things get more interesting, however, for the generation of chips that should only debut in 2023. According to information, the still-unpublished “M” should bring a 3nm manufacturing process, with 40 CPU cores, which should displace the current one Mac Pro maximum configuration, which can be configured with a 28-core Intel Xeon W. However, the partnership between the companies should last for some time, as leaks over the past few months indicate the launch of a Mac Pro with Intel chipset in 2022, with Xeon W-3300 processors; indicating the coexistence of two similar models with different platforms in the Apple lineup – just as happened with the MacBook Pro 13 for some time over the last year.