Arcane: “I had no idea what I was doing,” Jinx voice actor jokes | lol

Bringing life to such a beloved character, who has been around for years, is a very difficult task. Ella Purnell, an actress known for her work on Army of the Dead and Home of Peculiar Children, has taken on the mission of playing Jinx’s voice in Arcane, Netflix’s League of Legends series that premieres its first three episodes this Saturday (6th). ). O ge spoke with the actress, who told more about building such a complex character.

1 of 2 Jinx in Arcane, Netflix LoL series — Photo: Disclosure/Netflix Jinx in Arcane, Netflix’s LoL series — Photo: Disclosure/Netflix

One of the first questions was about Jinx’s original voice acting; after all, the character has her own lines in League of Legends, and the actress could use them as the basis for her acting. However, Ella chose to create her own version of the Champion:

“Actually, I’ve never listened to the original voice actress, and I think that must be a good thing, because I didn’t want to be influenced in the way I was going to work. I think if I had listened to her, I probably wouldn’t have gotten the part, because it would be different in some way, subconsciously. I just had fun, this is my first voiceover in my life, and I went with open arms, openly saying that I had no idea what I was doing – jokes the actress.

2 of 2 Ella Purnell, voice actress for Jinx in Arcane — Photo: g Ella Purnell, voice actress for Jinx in Arcane — Photo: gettyimages

Still, Ella says that Jinx’s particularities make her an easier character to deal with. His madness and various personality traits allow the dubbing to take a very varied approach:

“She’s all the colors of the rainbow and more. You can throw anything at it and make it work. You can play with rhythm, tone, volume, because it is so unpredictable, fast and spontaneous that you can literally do anything and, somehow, it will work,” he explains.

Jinx’s madness also brings unique challenges for the voice actress, who must deal with both the “adult side” of the character and Powder, her childish and more innocent version:

“There are some moments of weakness and insecurity, flashbacks to the past. In the end, what drove you crazy was guilt, and you don’t feel guilty unless you have a good heart. It wasn’t exactly challenging, it was fun. Sometimes I had these long speeches where I’m kind of talking to myself, like Powder and Jinx. In these scenes, I recorded all the Powder part and then all the Jinx lines, so it’s easier,” declares Ella Purnell.

entering a new universe

Ella didn’t know much about League of Legends when she heard about the role; in fact, even after the recordings she still hadn’t played MOBA. Still, the actress feels a strong connection to the game’s universe, and celebrates for being part of something so established:

“You can watch the show and be a fan even without any knowledge of the game, and I think it stands completely on its own. When I found out I got the part, I obviously went online and found a lot of information. That’s the beauty of stepping into something that’s already established. Everyone has an opinion, and I love it. I love learning about all Reddit’s theories, seeing countless images of Jinx — says the actress.

In the end, the connection was such that Ella even defends her character in the rivalry with Vi. The lead duo has issues to be resolved in the series, and the voice actress thinks Jinx has points to take into account in the discussion:

Jinx voice actress comments on rivalry with Vi in Arcane

Arcane revolves a lot around the origin of Jinx and, mainly, his insanity, and that’s why Ella bets on the success of the series: