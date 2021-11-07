Are floating cities the future of humanity?

3 hours ago

Credit, Disclosure Photo caption, Oceanix is ​​developing a floating community for 10,000 residents

There was a light drizzle in the air as I stepped out onto the wide, white pier that marks the boundary of Waterbuurt, the floating district of Amsterdam, Holland.

Despite the threat of rain, residents, who live in compact three-story houses floating on a small lake in the eastern part of the Dutch capital, were busy enjoying the afternoon.

A mother and daughter swung fishing poles from their kitchen window while two boys jumped into the water, taking turns on a swing hanging from a bridge. Along the dock fence were benches, bicycles and barbecues, separated every ten meters by a bright orange lifebuoy.

On my visit to this unique semi-aquatic community, I was guided by Ton van Namen, whose company, Monteflore, conceived the project.

But instead of raving about the success of this innovative venture, which now has 100 homes, Van Namen was more interested in discussing the seemingly endless list of problems faced during its creation.

Issues that had certainly been the cause of great frustration were now apparently a laughingstock.

“Oh, so there was the zoning plan issue,” Van Namen said as we walked down the pier, the afternoon breeze stirring the sleeves of his blue shirt and the ends of his long white hair.

“Someone wrote that all houses should be at a certain height from street level. But, of course, here the houses go up and down.”

He roared with such laughter that the mother and daughter, with their fishing poles, took one look, annoyed at the disturbance of his calm on the water.

It makes sense that the Netherlands is the nation experimenting with the idea of ​​houseboats, given the country’s green tradition and history of innovative architecture and design.

The country is also the lowest in Europe, making rising seas a real threat. But the Dutch aren’t just experimenting with houseboats.

Fifty-five kilometers south of Amsterdam, Minke Van Wingerden led her herd of cows through a passage to the modern stables, next to giant oil tankers and cargo ships over the waters of the port of Rotterdam.

“Last night, [as vacas] they came, I didn’t sleep all night,” she said, holding up a haystack for one of the brown-spotted cows to taste. “But it was so peaceful. They soon got used to being on water.”

The idea of ​​a floating farm was born after Van Wingerden’s companion Peter witnessed the impact Hurricane Sandy had on New York’s transport links and supply networks in 2012, noticing how Manhattan supermarket shelves continued. empty days after the disaster.

Upon returning to the Netherlands, he and Van Wingerden decided to create a farm that would be adapted to climate change.

His farm, which opened in 2019, has 40 cows, which roam between a pasture beside the docks and a floating structure, the first of its kind in the world.

The farm produces milk, cheese and yogurt (as well as fertilizer), which are transported short distances to consumers by bicycle or electric van.

Meanwhile, leftovers from the city serve as food for the cows, from leftover food from restaurants to grass left over from the stadium of the local football club, Feyenoord.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Lake Titicaca, on the Bolivia-Peru border

“Our location allows us to produce and sell healthy food right here in town in a very sustainable way,” says Van Wingerden, who also has ideas for a floating vegetable farm and even a farm. “I believe there is a great future for floating farms.”

Seeing the success of people in the Netherlands in both living and producing on an overwater farm, the question arises whether we will soon see entire floating cities.

Supported by the United Nations (UN), US company Oceanix is ​​leading an initiative involving large-scale floating human dwellings, currently developing what it describes as “the world’s first resilient and sustainable floating community, for 10,000 residents on 75 hectares “.

“When it comes to sea level rise, local authorities in coastal cities have basically two options,” says Oceanix President Marc Collins Chen. “Building a great wall, which will probably never be high enough, or look at the latest in engineering, which is to float above a place.”

Though called a “floating city,” what Oceanix is ​​proposing, at least initially, is more towards large floating neighborhoods, water expansions to already overpopulated coastal megacities that struggle with rising sea levels, like Jakarta, in Indonesia, or Shanghai, China.

These new “cities” will be made up of floating, two-hectare triangular platforms, each housing 300 residents, with additional space for agricultural production and leisure. They can be linked together, forming larger and larger settlements.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Ijburg, a suburb of Amsterdam, is the capital of houseboats, with an increasing number of houseboats being built

“We are building an infrastructure that is capable of handling extreme weather events and is also highly sustainable,” Chen said.

“We want these settlements not to use any fossil fuels. It’s all renewable energy, and we’re trying to grow 100% of our protein needs on board.”

It sounds impressive, but are we going to see these floating urban sprawls come true?

“It’s already happening,” says Chen. “We will see a floating prototype in the next few years, I’m very confident.”

Floating cities may look like something straight from the pages of science fiction books, but in fact we humans have been living and growing food in floating environments for centuries.

“We’ve compiled a list of 64 cases to study from floating indigenous communities around the world,” says Julia Watson, professor of Design at Harvard University in the United States and author of Lo-Tek: Design by Radical Indigenism, book that explores design lessons we can learn from indigenous cultures.

“More than that, these indigenous systems have always been inherently sustainable, something our cities currently aren’t.”

Examples of floating communities can still be found today, such as the Uru people’s cane-growing islands in Lake Titicaca on the Peru-Bolivia border.

Floating gardens are even more common, notably in Bangladesh, where farmers plant seeds on species of rafts made from floating plants, which rise and fall as floods occur due to the annual monsoons.

Somewhat ironically, it was the construction of large cities that led to the disappearance of many of these aquatic dwellings and practices, which are now being contemplated as the future of urban life.

Credit, Jack Palfrey Photo caption, The Netherlands is home to a floating farm, the first of its kind in the world.

“In Europe and China, the development of cities and the backfilling of mangroves and lakes unfortunately eliminated many of these technologies,” says Watson.

Back in Amsterdam, Van Namen was debating another problem as we stood at the end of Waterbuurt’s main pier, watching one of the villagers use a surfboard to get from one houseboat to another.

“The floating double houses [duas casas geminadas] gave us a lot of headaches. Especially in the beginning, when one was busy and the other wasn’t,” he said, breaking into a forced smile.

“Now, a normal home has about a ton of stuff inside it, so you can imagine there were a lot of these double houses that looked a little… unbalanced.”

Van Namen raised his arm at a 45-degree angle to illustrate his point, before tapping his knee as he remembered the problem.

As we walked back along the pier to dry land, I was interested to find out if Van Namen, who has experienced the seemingly multiple difficulties of working with floating architecture, thinks these structures are destined to become part of our everyday lives.

Credit, alamy Photo caption, Bangladesh’s floating gardens rise and fall with rising waters

“It’s possible. There are several cities in the world with marinas and ports where you can carry out a project more or less like this one,” he said, noting that the houses here have proven popular with residents and that the development has generated interest from municipal and municipal authorities. architecture offices around the world.

“And, of course, with all the problems we have with rising water levels, this could be a solution,” he added.

Then he paused. “It’s not the real solution, of course,” he said, now wearing a serious, uncharacteristic expression. “The solution is to prevent sea levels from rising.”

Unfortunately, this is a problem that not even Van Namen can solve.