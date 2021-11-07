Are floating cities the future of humanity?

Oceanix is ​​developing a floating community for 10,000 residents

There was a light drizzle in the air as I stepped out onto the wide, white pier that marks the boundary of Waterbuurt, the floating district of Amsterdam, Holland.

Despite the threat of rain, residents, who live in compact three-story houses floating on a small lake in the eastern part of the Dutch capital, were busy enjoying the afternoon.

A mother and daughter swung fishing poles from their kitchen window while two boys jumped into the water, taking turns on a swing hanging from a bridge. Along the dock fence were benches, bicycles and barbecues, separated every ten meters by a bright orange lifebuoy.

On my visit to this unique semi-aquatic community, I was guided by Ton van Namen, whose company, Monteflore, conceived the project.