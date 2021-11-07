Are there any important reinforcements around? Leila Pereira “rebates” her husband and foresees investment in Palmeiras in the next three years

Palmeiras will have a new management soon. Leila Pereira, owner of Crefisa, will be the main representative of the club for the next three years. Confirmation must take place in elections on November 20th.

In an interview with journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, José Roberto Lamacchia, Leila’s husband, revealed that he regretted having transferred loans to the club.

“What we invest in a year is enough to pay off the debt. Crefisa will no longer lend money. I regret”, he said.

On her official Twitter, Leila spoke differently. The businesswoman guaranteed that there will be investments for a strong Palmeiras.

“I will always be available to contribute to an increasingly gigantic Palmeiras! Since 2015, the partnership between Palmeiras/Crefisa/FAM has proven our victorious trajectory. And let’s continue together and grow stronger. I am the candidate for President of Palmeiras! I have a commitment to our millions of fans! Work and Invest for an increasingly victorious team!! Avanti, Lecture!”, posted on his Twitter.

