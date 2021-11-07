As an asteroid “scraped” across planet Earth and no one noticed

Furthermore, the rock emerged from a sort of “blind spot” in the direction of the Sun on the Earth’s diurnal side, resulting in the discovery only later.
By astronomy measurement standards, 2021 UA1 is considered the third asteroid that came closest to Earth without hitting it. In August 2020, another passed at a distance of 2,900 kilometers from the surface. In the same year, in November, a space rock “scraped” our planet almost 400 kilometers away.
Despite passing close, the 2021 UA1 did not pose a danger, as due to its size, it would deteriorate in flames upon entering the atmosphere before reaching the surface. As a comparison, the asteroid that exploded in the Russian sky in 2013 was almost 20 times larger and only a small fragment of the rock survived before reaching the ground.
For NASA, a celestial body towards the Earth is considered dangerous only if it measures 140 meters in diameter.
“Most objects close to Earth pose no danger. It’s a small percentage of potentially dangerous asteroids that attracts closer scrutiny,” the space agency said, adding that, so far, there aren’t any that attract attention to seek detours toward our planet.
What is an asteroid?
According to NASA, “asteroids are rocky fragments left over from the formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago.”
Scientists estimate that there are hundreds of millions of asteroids roaming the Universe, varying in size. Generally, they are attracted towards the planets by gravitational influence.