At Fonte Nova, Bahia does its last training session and closes its preparations to face São Paulo | bahia

At Arena Fonte Nova, Bahia closed, this Saturday afternoon, the preparation for the match against São Paulo, scheduled for next Sunday, at 18:15 (Brasilia time), for Serie A.

This Sunday, the tricolor squad participated in a work of offensive and defensive set pieces. As a result, the players who should start the game against São Paulo continued improving dead-ball situations, and the others did technical and tactical work in a reduced field.

Some athletes have also perfected frontal free kicks. In the final part of training, the cast participated in a two-touch recreational.

This Sunday, Guto is back with Matheus Bahia and Nino Paraíba, who were suspended in the last game. There is also the expectation for the return of striker Rossi, who has been absent from the team in the last two months and that he has recovered from injury. Midfielder Lucas Mugni, absent in the last three matches due to physical problems, could also return.

In the final stage of recovery, striker Marcelo Cirino stayed at Cidade Tricolor, where he underwent physical training. The player has not yet set a date to debut for the club.

Bahia opens the 30th round of Serie A in 16th position on the leaderboard, with 33 points, three more than Sport, the club that opens the relegation zone. São Paulo is in 12th place, with 37 points won.