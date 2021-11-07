At least eight people are trampled to death at rapper Travis Scott’s concert | World and Science



Travis Scott show ended in haul and catastrophe, leaving 8 dead, 11 unconscious and over 300 injured – Playback/Twitter

Published 11/06/2021 15:15

At least eight people were trampled to death and more than 300 were injured during a concert by rapper Travis Scott when fans moved onto the stage during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival this Friday, 5, in Houston, Texas, U.S. On Twitter, some viewers shared photos of the trawler’s victims.

VERY DISTURBING IMAGES: 8 people confirmed dead & 300+ injured this is insane and very sad!!!! #ASTROWORLDFest #TravisScott #ASTROPEST pic.twitter.com/b82DHryxuZ — (@Adyek_) November 6, 2021 According to information from CNN, local police said there was panic at the time and the wounded were treated at a field hospital set up near the festival site. Scott said he is “absolutely devastated” by what happened.

“I’m absolutely devastated about what happened last night. My prayers go out to the families and all the people impacted by what happened at the Astroworld Festival”, wrote the rapper on Twitter.

Travis also said he is collaborating with investigations into the causes of the riot and helping the victims’ families. “I am committed to working with the Houston community to support families in need. Thank you to the Houston Police Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their prompt response and support.”

In a video, you can see the moment when the rapper interrupts the show to alert security guards about the mess and ask for help.

Check out one of the many times that Travis Scott stopped his performance and caught the attention of security. He noticed that someone had fainted and needed help, so he quickly asked the nearby security guards for help. pic.twitter.com/CwnEoo89QH — Trylie Portal (@tryliebrasil) November 6, 2021