Atlético confirms three reinforcements for 2022; see the names

Leader of the Brazilian Championship and finalist of the Copa do Brasil, Atlético is already preparing for the next season. Internally and with a lot of discretion, the club evaluates possible possibilities in the ball market. At the moment, however, there is also a lot of speculation involving one or another player.

The certainty is that at least three reinforcements are already stamped at Atlético. In contact with journalist Jorge Nicola, a Galo manager assured some new faces in the Alvinegro squad. Striker Ademir, for example, President Sérgio Coelho himself has already publicly confirmed a pre-contract with the prominence of América.

Ademir, 26, will still defend Coelho in the remainder of Serie A, until December. The official act was made official in an interview with journalist Kleyton Borges.

“We have already hired Ademir do América, which arrives in January. It already has a signed contract…pre-contract”, said Coelho.

Besides him, two other acquaintances of the fans should also appear in the squad of Atlético version 2022. On loan to Juventude, defender Vitor Mendes and midfielder Guilherme Castilho should receive an opportunity in the first team.

Also according to Nicola, the assessment of the technical committee is that the young defender has been playing a lot of ball and deserves a chance, as happened with Nathan Silva, who returned from Atlético-GO and is now an absolute starter alongside Junior Alonso.

