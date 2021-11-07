Atlético-MG vs América-MG: classic marks search of rivals for historic achievements in Brazilian Nationals | soccer

A traditional classic, full of stories, outstanding characters. And now, each side wants to write a new chapter full of glories in 2021. Therefore, winning this Sunday’s duel will mean another stage won for Atlético-MG and América-MG in the journey towards goals in the Brazilian Championship. Galo and Coelho face off at 4 pm (GMT) at Mineirão.

Atlético, led by top scorer Hulk, is aiming for an achievement that will end a 50-year fast. América, in the rhythm of sprinter Ademir, wants a desired and unprecedented stay in the elite, which may even come crowned with classification in an international competition, also unprecedented.

Winning at Mineirão won’t achieve any of the goals yet. But whoever leaves the derby with three points will take another leap towards the fans’ dream.

Rooster at the top of Brazil again

Atlético lead the Brasileirão by hand. A robust campaign, with 62 points earned. Mathematicians calculate 76 points as a safe sum for the title – scores may be lower depending on championship sequence. There are nine rounds or 27 points left.

A victory over America will be another obstacle overcome and an increasingly real approach to the cup. If it has been chasing for almost 50 years to lift that trophy again, Atlético have never been so close to putting an end to the fast.

Today, mathematicians place Rooster with more than 90% chance of winning the Brazilian Championship again. And the home factor has been essential. The team comes from 11 consecutive victories in Mineirão for the competition. After América, Atlético host Corinthians.

Elite and international rabbit

America is looking to confirm a campaign that has the potential to be historic. The club has 38 points and is within two points of equaling its best performance in the history of running points. With 27 points to play for, it’s hard to think that Coelho won’t break the 40-point barrier.

The team’s main goal is to reach 45 points to ensure permanence in Serie A – an unprecedented feat for Coelho since running points were adopted in 2003.

