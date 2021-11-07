Atlético-MG vs América-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

+ See the Brazilian Championship Series A table

Isolated leader, Atlético seeks to take another step towards winning the competition. The team is coming off an important victory (2-1 at Grêmio), which marked the team’s reaction after the defeat by Flamengo. Rooster has 62 points. Mathematicians calculate 76 as a safety score for the cup. There are 27 points left for Alvinegro to compete.

América has a great campaign in the second round (the second best – just behind Atlético). The team lost only once in the last 12 rounds, which prompted the club to move away from the relegation zone and dream of a spot in a South American tournament. Coelho starts the 30th round in 10th place, with 38 points, eight behind Z-4.

Streaming: Globe (for MG), with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Bob Faria, Fábio Júnior and Janette Mara Arcanjo; and Premiere (for all of Brazil), with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr. and comments by Henrique Fernandes and Paulo Nunes.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

Suspended for the third yellow card, Nacho Fernández does not play and must be replaced by Savarino or Vargas. On the other hand, Nathan Silva is back in defense, after serving an automatic suspension. On the right, the expectation is that Mariano will regain Guga’s position. And in midfield, the doubt is between Jair and Tchê Tchê, as the starting defensive midfielder faces a muscle problem and could be out of the match. With swelling in his right thigh, Keno follows out.

Probable Athletic: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Tchê Tchê (Jair) and Zaracho; Vargas (Savarino), Diego Costa and Hulk.

Who is out: Nacho Fernández (suspended) and Keno (medical department)

Hanging: Allan, Cuca, Eduardo Sasha, Guga, Hulk and Junior Alonso

América-MG – Technician: Marquinhos Santos

The tendency is for Coelho to keep the team he defeated at Fortaleza in the last round. Going to the third game as the team’s coach, Marquinhos Santos won’t make big changes. Rodolfo should continue as the starting lineup, with Felipe Azevedo starting as an option on the bench.

Probable América-MG: Matheus Cavichioli, Patric, Ricardo Silva, Eduardo Bauermann, Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Ale; Ademir, Zárate and Rodolfo

Who is out: Eduardo and Berrío (in the medical department)

Hanging: Ademir, Carlos Alberto, Bruno Nazário, Eduardo, Eduardo Bauermann, Fabrício Daniel, Marlon, Ramon, Zé Ricardo and Zé Vitor

