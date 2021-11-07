Author of Um Lugar ao Sol delivers what it’s like to make a soap opera in the middle of a pandemic · TV News

Author of Um Lugar ao Sol, which premieres on Globo this Monday (8), Lícia Manzo described the process of writing a nine o’clock soap opera in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. For the writer, the fact of being locked up at home was not so complicated: “The author, in a way, already lives a kind of quarantine”, she said.

“You don’t travel, don’t go to parties, don’t go out drinking with friends,” she explained in a conversation with journalist Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles, to promote the soap opera with Cauã Reymond, Andréia Horta, Alinne Moraes and the great cast.

Licia, however, nodded that she had difficulties. “For a year and a half we worked remotely – which in a human, sensitive, creative process can be challenging.”

The author also said that she preferred to escape the madness of the big city to dive into the creative process. “For almost a year, I took refuge in the bush and wrote from there, surrounded by dogs, chickens – which helped to restore my humanity,” she recalled.

Asked if she is feeling butterflies in her stomach in anticipation of the debut, she was sincere. “Without butterflies in the stomach, there is no creation. But the pandemic, in this sense, was an extra challenge. And watching the first chapters at home, I found myself surprised, incredulous, with the impeccable result and with the adaptability of the team and of the company, which quickly created safe conditions for the work to continue.”

