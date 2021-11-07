Baby delivered to US soldier in the chaos of withdrawal from Afghanistan has been missing for nearly three months

NEW YORK — It was a split-second decision. On August 19, Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya were with their five children in a chaotic crowd outside the gates of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, when an American soldier, standing on a high fence, asked if they needed help.

Fearing that their two-month-old baby, Sohail, would be crushed in the melee, they handed him over to the soldier, thinking they would soon reach the entrance, which was only 5 meters away.

But at that moment, said Mirza Ali, the Taliban — which quickly took control of the country with the withdrawal of US troops — began to repel hundreds of Afghans who were intent on fleeing the country. It took the family over half an hour to reach the other side of the airport fence.



Images shared on social media show children being handed over to soldiers behind walls at Kabul airport. Representatives of British troops appear in the footage, but Defense Secretary Ben Wallace warns that it is not possible to remove unaccompanied minors from their parents. Reproduction/Social Networks

Once inside, Sohail was nowhere to be seen.

Mirza Ali, who said he had worked as a security guard at the US embassy for ten years, began desperately asking every employee he met about his baby’s whereabouts. He said a military commander said the airport was too dangerous for a baby and that he could have been taken to a special area for children. But when they got there, the place was empty.

“He walked with me all over the airport to search everywhere,” Mirza Ali said in an interview with the help of a translator. He said he never knew the commander’s name, as he did not speak English and had Afghan colleagues from the embassy to help with communication. Three days passed.

“I spoke to maybe more than 20 people. I approached everyone, military or civilian, asking about my baby,” he said.

Mirza Ali said one of the civil servants he spoke with said Sohail may have been pulled out of the country on his own: “They said ‘we don’t have the resources to keep the baby here.’

Mirza Ali, 35, wife Suraya, 32, and their other children, ages 17, 9, 6 and 3, were put on a flight to Qatar, then Germany, until they finally landed in the United States. . Now the family is in Fort Bliss, Texas, with other Afghan refugees waiting to be resettled somewhere in the country, as they have no relatives on American soil.

Mirza Ali said he saw other families handing their babies over the fence at Kabul airport to soldiers at the same time. A video of a baby in a diaper being lifted by the arm went viral on social media. Later, she was reunited with her parents.

Since his baby disappeared, the dates are a blur, said Mirza Ali. To every person he meets — aid workers, US workers — he talks about Sohail.

“Everyone promises they’ll do their best, but they’re just promises,” he said resentfully.

An Afghan refugee support group has created a “Missing Baby” sign with a photo of Sohail who is circulating on networks in hopes that someone will recognize him.

A US government official familiar with the situation said the case had been flagged for all agencies involved, including US bases and overseas locations. The child was last seen being handed over to a US soldier during the chaos at Kabul airport, but “unfortunately no one can find the child,” the official said.

A Defense Department spokesman and a US Department of Homeland Security spokesman, who oversee the resettlement efforts, have referred concerns over the matter to the State Department since the separation took place abroad.

The State Department spokesman said the government is working with international partners and the international community “to explore all avenues for locating the child, including an international amber alert issued by the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children” .

Suraya, who also spoke through a translator, said that she cries most of the time and that her other children are upset:

“All I do is think about my son. Everyone who calls me, my mother, my father, my sister, everyone comforts me and says ‘don’t worry, God is good, your child will be found’.