Bagnaia leads from end to end and wins the Algarve GP with leftovers

Francesco Bagnaia simply didn’t give the competition in the Algarve GP a chance. After a great lap in the standings, the Italian from Ducati led every lap of the race in Portimão and won for the third time in the championship, securing the runner-up in 2021 and also the Constructors’ title for the Italian automaker.

Joan Mir made a good start and jumped to second place, but couldn’t keep up with the Italian and took second place, returning to the podium after a long fast. Jack Miller suffered with Álex Márquez, but finished third, closely followed by his rival.

Johann Zarco was fifth, with Pol Espargaró, Jorge Martín, Álex Rins, Enea Bastinini and Brad Binder completing the top-10. New MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo crashed during the race and retired for the first time this year.

Francesco Bagnaia won end to end in Portimão (Photo: AFP)

The race in Portimão ended with two laps to go, after the red flag appeared in an accident between Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona. The Portuguese needed medical care and, therefore, the test was suspended. Even so, both are well and aware.

MotoGP picks up speed again next Sunday (14), for the last stage of the season, the GP of the Comunidad Valenciana, in Valencia. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

Check out the Algarve GP, the penultimate MotoGP 2021 race:

The sun came out strongly in Portimão, but with low temperatures, around 21°C in the air and only 29°C in the asphalt. With that, the tire selection showed unanimity of the grid in the middle ones at the front. At the rear, however, the peloton split between medium and hard, but no one opted for the soft ones.

At the start, Francesco Bagnaia hesitated and was overtaken by teammate Jack Miller. In the first corner, however, the Italian recovered and took the lead again. Mir was third, followed by Jorge Martín.

Further back, Danio Petrucci crashed and abandoned the race on the first lap. Meanwhile, Mir overtook Miller and took second place.

Francesco Bagnaia started poorly, but kept first (Video: MotoGP)

At the start of the second lap, Iker Lecuona forced a pass against Pol Espargaró at the end of the main straight, both went straight and Fabio Quartararo took the opportunity to take fifth place.

On the third lap, Mir did the best lap of the race and went forward with Bagnaia in the lead. Meanwhile, Miller held the rest of the platoon and Álex Márquez overcame Quartararo.

In the following laps, Bagnaia started to manage the difference for Mir. Álex Márquez overtook Martín and took fourth place.

In the seventh turn, Lecuona again went straight at the end of the main straight and dropped to 12th place. On the following lap, Aleix Espargaró crashed and abandoned the race.

Lecuona forced a maneuver against Pol Espargaró and both left the track (Video: MotoGP)

Bagnaia started to relax in the lead and opened 0s6 for Mir. On the other hand, Miller reacted and reduced the disadvantage to the Suzuki Spaniard, getting 0s8 behind.

The only member of the Márquez family on the stage, Álex passed Jack Miller at the end of the straight and took third place. Soon after, it was Quartararo’s turn to make a mistake and to be surpassed by Johann Zarco.

Up front, Pecco continued to open up the advantage and appeared 2s ahead of Mir on the 14th lap of the race.

During the race, the pace dropped, with many groups of riders close, but few chances of overtaking, even on the long straights of the Portuguese circuit.

Jack Miller and Álex Márquez had a good duel in Portimão (Video: MotoGP)

With 7 laps to go, Miller used the vacuum on the main straight and tried the maneuver against Márquez, but the Spaniard quickly made a change and followed in third place.

Further back, a good fight was taking place between Martín, Zarco, Quartararo and Pol Espargaró for fifth place in the race. With five laps to go, Johann overtook him to lead the pack.

Seconds later, at turn 5, Quartararo lost control of the bike and retired from the first race as world champion, in addition to his first retirement in the championship.

Miller took advantage of Ducati’s power, used the vacuum to his advantage and again took third place in the race.

Red flag ended the race in Portimão (Photo: Reproduction/MotoGP)

With two laps to go, Miguel Oliveira’s terrible home stage came to an end. In an incident with Iker Lecuona, the Portuguese fell and both abandoned the race.

The incident, however, caused a red flag and, thus, the early closure of the race for medical assistance to Oliveira. With that, Bagnaia won, with Mir and Miller closing the podium.

MotoGP 2021, Algarve GP, Portimão, Race:

1 F BAGNAIA Ducati 38min17s720 two J MIR Suzuki +2,478 3 J MILLER Ducati +6,402 4 TO MARQUEZ Honda LCR +6,453 5 J ZARCO Pramac Ducati +7,882 6 P ESPARGARÓ Honda +9,573 7 J MARTIN Pramac Ducati +10.144 8 THE KIDNEYS Suzuki +10,742 9 AND BASTIANINI Avintia Ducati +13,840 10 B BINDER KTM +14,487 11 T NAKAGAMI Honda LCR +20,912 12 L MARINI Avintia VR46 Ducati +22,450 13 V ROSSI SRT Yamaha +22,752 14 THE DOVIZIOSO SRT Yamaha +26,207 15 S BRADL Honda +26,284 16 M VIÑALES Aprilia Gresini +26,828 17 F MORBIDELLI Yamaha +27,863 18 M OLIVEIRA KTM +1 back 19 I LECUONE Tech3 KTM +1 back 20 F QUARTARARO Yamaha +3 laps 21 THE ESPARGARÓ Aprilia Gresini +16 laps 22 D PETRUCCI Tech3 KTM +23 laps