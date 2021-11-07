Bahia x São Paulo: see where to watch, rosters, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Bahia and São Paulo face off this Sunday, at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), in a game valid for the 30th round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. O ge tracks all the details in real time.

Still unbeaten under Guto Ferreira’s command, with two wins and four draws, Bahia is trying to open up distance from the relegation zone and, consequently, approach the teams in the middle of the table. The team has 33 points and, if they beat São Paulo, the difference between the two teams drops to one point.

São Paulo dreams of getting closer to the group of teams competing for a spot in the next Libertadores. Rogério Ceni’s team has 37 points and, in the last four games, they won two, drew one and lost another.

Bahia – Technician: Guto Ferreira

For the game against São Paulo, Bahia will have the returns of Nino Paraíba and Matheus Bahia, who were suspended in the last round, as well as Lucas Mugni, recovered from a lion. Forward Rossi also returns to the team, but should be on the bench.

Hanging: Daniel, Danilo Fernandes, Gilberto, Guto Ferreira, Juninho Capixaba, Lucas Araújo, Patrick de Lucca and Rodallega.

Who is out: Jonah (injured).

Probable team: Danilo Fernandes, Nino, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Daniel and Lucas Mugni; Juninho Capixaba, Raí and Gilberto.

São Paulo – Technician: Rogério Ceni

Coach Rogério Ceni will have two important reinforcements to face Bahia: Jonathan Calleri and Rodrigo Nestor.

The attacker’s return can change the team’s system, which in the last round beat Internacional with three defenders. One possibility is to give up a defender to push Luciano back into midfield and put Calleri as Rigoni’s partner in attack.

Who is out: Luan (left thigh injury), Galeano (right ankle surgery) and William (right knee arthroscopy).

Hanging: Arboleda, Welington, Rodrigo Nestor, Luan, Gabriel Sara, Luciano, Marquinhos, Gabriel and Rigoni.

Probable team: Tiago Volpi, Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Orejuela, Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Reinaldo; Luciano (Calleri) and Rigoni

