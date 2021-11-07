Band takes broadcast of F1 classification in Mexico on BandSports

Public takes the stands of Foro Sol at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Photo: México GP)

VERSTAPPEN x HAMILTON IN THE MEXICO GP FREE TRAININGS + MARÍLIA MENDONÇA | Briefing

The Band defined changes in its schedule this Saturday (6) due to the coverage of the wake of singer Marília Mendonça, victim of a plane accident along with four other people last Friday in Caratinga (MG). Thus, the Morumbi station, which had announced the transmission of the classification of the GP of Mexico City on its open channel, transferred the live view of the session to BandSports, its subscription channel.

The session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez is scheduled for 5 pm (GMT-3) and will also be broadcast live from the F1 TV Pro streaming service.

Mexico City GP classification will be broadcast by BandSports and F1 TV Pro (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

The Band also announced that, due to the coverage about the goodbye to singer Marília Mendonça, it will not also show the programs Acelerados and Band Esporte Clube Net.

The São Paulo broadcaster says that the Formula 1 classification will be shown after the SFT Combate, with a time scheduled on the grid for 2:05 am (from Saturday to Sunday, Brasília time).

As for the coverage of the Mexico City GP, on Sunday, the transmission will be held for the Band from 3:30 pm. The start of the race is scheduled for 4 pm (GMT).

Right after the classification of the GP of Mexico City, therefore with live broadcast now only by BandSports this Saturday, as well as by the streaming service F1 TV Pro, the BIG PRIZE enter LIVE to discuss everything about the definition of the starting grid at the Briefing, which will be aired on GPTV, the GRAND PRIZE YouTube channel. The broadcast, in the late afternoon of this Saturday, will start around 18:00.