Barcelona concedes a draw at the end against Celta de Vigo after opening 3-0

A few hours after the arrival in Catalonia of their new coach, Xavi Hernández, Barcelona (9th) suffered a new setback when they drew 3-3 with Celta de Vigo (14th), in a game in which they lost their 3rd lead. 0 won in the first half, this Saturday, by the 13th round.

Ansu Fati, who was later substituted due to an injury on 39 minutes, opened the scoring after 5 minutes and then scored for Barça Sergio Busquets (18) and Memphis Depay (35). But Celta managed to tie a game that seemed to have lost, with goals in the second half from Nolito (74) and a double from Iago Aspas (52 and 90+6).

See too

Barça stagnated in ninth place, after amending a fourth game in the Spanish league without winning (two defeats and two draws).

Ten days ago, coach Ronald Koeman was fired after an away loss to Rayo Vallecano, and since then Sergi Barjuan has been acting coach.

On Friday, the hiring of Xavi Hernández (who until then was with Al Sadd in Qatar) was closed as the new coach of Barça and the former midfielder of the azulgrana team landed this Saturday in Catalonia, where he will be presented on Monday, with the mission to rescue the team from the current complicated situation.

In addition to the disappointing draw, Ansu Fatu’s physical condition is worrying after he had to be substituted due to an injury, apparently a muscle problem in his left thigh.

The 19-year-old is one of the great hopes for Barça to recover and a new injury would further complicate Xavi’s mission.

















Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP