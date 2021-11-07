Barcelona opens 3-0, but draws at the end before Xavi arrives

Barcelona opened 3-0 in the first half, but was very bad in the second stage and saw Celta tie with a goal at the end of the lights. Final: 3 to 3 in a great game at Balaídos Stadium. It was the first game for the Catalan club after the hiring of coach Xavi Hernández, who has not yet commanded the team on the edge of the pitch.

Ansu Fati, Busquets and Memphis Depay scored for Barça in the duel valid for the 13th round of the Spanish Championship. Iago Aspas, with a goal 50 minutes into the second half, and Nolito scored for Celta.

With the tie, Barcelona continues without winning as a visitor in La Liga. There were five games, with three draws and two defeats. The club has 17 points, in ninth place in the Spaniard. Celta already has 12 points, in 14th position.

The two teams return to the field in two weeks. On Saturday (20), Barcelona host Espanyol, the same day as Celta x Villarreal.

Domain of Barça in the 1st half

Image: REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Barcelona dominated the first stage and scored three goals before the break. On minute five, Ansu Fati received the ball on the left, cut the mark and hit it well.

The second came at 18. Busquets received it facing the goal, saw a gap and kicked into the corner to extend the advantage. At 34, the third one came out. Alba crossed to the head of Depay, who anchored in the left corner of goalkeeper Dituro.

Fati goes from heaven to hell

Image: MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

Ansu Fati returned to the Barça team in September after a long spell out of injury. After opening the scoreboard in today’s match, the 10 shirt felt his thigh after a sprint in the final stretch of the first half. He left the field and never came back. Bucket entered the attacker’s place.

Celtic reacts and does the improbable

Image: Reuters/Miguel Vidal

Celta started the second best time with entries from Beltrán and Vázquez. The hosts even scored with Thiago Galhardo, but the goal was disallowed for offside. A minute later, Ter Stegen did the same, and Iago Aspas didn’t forgive him for taking it out on the scoreboard.

The pressure continued. At 27, Cervi crossed from the left for Nolito to head into Ter Stegen’s right corner. From then on, Celta had more than 20 minutes to try for third. The goal was only scored after 50 minutes, in the last attacking move of the game. Quotes hit category from the entrance to the area and made the crowd explode.