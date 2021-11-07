Beef could be cheaper in Brazil with China’s embargo

The ban on the entry of Brazilian beef into China is frustrating exporters. On the other hand, Brazilian consumers saw a slight reduction in the price of the product.

Industry sources and analysts told Reuters that the ongoing embargo, which took effect on Sept. 4, risks forcing shipments already arriving in China to be redirected to markets such as Iran and Vietnam.

Shipments are arriving at Chinese ports despite the embargo in part because exporters had only expected it to last about 15 days, the time a similar suspension lasted in 2019. But this embargo has lasted longer – now more than 60 days.

The suspension mechanism is part of an animal health pact signed between China and Brazil and aims to give Beijing time to take stock of the problem. It’s up to China to decide when to start importing again.

The suspension is a big blow for Brazilian producers and meatpackers, with China and Hong Kong buying more than half of Brazil’s beef exports.

The cases were identified in slaughterhouses in Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais. The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture has described them as “atypical” mad cow disease, which develops spontaneously and is not related to eating contaminated food.

“Some of my shipments were produced in August, certified before the embargo, but left after 4 September and when they arrived the importer said they could not be released,” an exporter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The source said he had shipped 22 containers under these conditions, having been certified before the embargo. A second industry source confirmed that shipments were being blocked from entering China.

For Minerva Foods, South America’s largest beef exporter, the longest delay in lifting the suspensions goes beyond sanitary issues and is related to political tensions as well as higher beef stocks in China, said CFO Edison Ticle in an event on October 27th.