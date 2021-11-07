Before boarding a plane, Marília Mendonça asked Murilo Huff

Before embarking on the fatal flight, Marília Mendonça asked her ex, singer Murilo Huff, to take care of the couple’s only child, Léo, who was just 1 year old. The fact was narrated by the composer himself, in a moving outburst made on social networks right after the funeral of the Queen of Sofrência, this Saturday night (6/11).

“I promise you that I will find the way and I will take care of it, with all my strength. Just as you asked me in the last message you sent me yesterday morning, before getting on that plane”, wrote Murilo.

Murilo Huff 5 Murilo Huff and Marília Mendonça met when he presented one of his compositions for the singerInstagram/Reproduction Murilo Huff 2 The backcountry couple lived together for four yearsInstagram/Reproduction Murilo Huff 3 The relationship bore fruit to Marília Mendonça’s only son, LéoInstagram/Reproduction Murilo Huff 4 Marília and Murilo separated at the end of 2020Instagram/Reproduction Murilo Huff 6 They resumed their relationship in early 2021, but they had recently broken up again.Instagram/Reproduction Murilo Huff 1 Before boarding the plane, Marília asked Murilo to take care of her sonInstagram/Reproduction 0

In the text, accompanied by a series of photos and videos of the couple’s moments, the native of Goiás thanks life with Marília Mendonça. “Thank you so much for sharing your life with me in these almost four years together. Thank you so much for giving me my greatest gift. Thank you so much for making me happy. We didn’t always understand each other, but we were always experts in trying, and that warms my heart and comforts me”, completed Léo’s father, in the publication that, in a few minutes, had more than 1.5 million likes.

Fall

Marília died in a plane crash on Friday (5/11), between 2 pm and 2:30 pm, in the city of Caratinga, in Minas Gerais, where she was going to perform a concert. With her were, in addition to her uncle, Henrique Ribeiro, producer; Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, 56 years old, pilot; and Tarciso Pessoa Viana, 37 years old, co-pilot.