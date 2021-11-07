Before boarding, Marília Mendonça asked in a message that Murilo Huff would take care of her son

Just before boarding the twin-engine plane that would take her to the city of Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, Marília Mendonça sent a message by cell phone to her son’s father, Murilo Huff, with whom she had a four-year relationship. According to him, who is also a country singer, she asked him to take care of Léo, their son, who will turn two years old in December.

Moments after the message, the plane where the singer was crashing, leaving all occupants dead. In addition to Marília, the accident killed her uncle and farmer’s farmer, Abiciele Silveira; his advisor Henrique Ribeiro, 32, in addition to pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, 56, and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, 37.

Murilo used social media the day after “I’m lost. But I promise you that I’ll find the way and I’ll take care of it, with all my strength. Just like you asked me in the last message you sent me yesterday morning, before entering I’ll take care of him, I’ll take care of your mother, João, Deivao, and everyone you loved, but I’m going to need your help from up there, see?” he wrote, referring to Marília’s brother, João Gustavo, and his stepfather, Devyd Fabrício.

In the tribute, Huff also described his pain at the loss of his ex-partner, with whom he had a strong relationship, even after the end of the relationship. “I’m still here, still speechless, but I’ve already seen that this won’t pass. Not so soon. You went without warning and left a hole inside me. A hole that no one will ever be able to fill. Maybe this little one running in the room for me help me face his absence. Or maybe he makes me miss even more, because he’s his face,” she blurted out.

Read the full farewell text:

I follow here, still speechless, but I’ve already seen that this will not pass. Not so early. You went without warning and left a hole inside me. A hole that no one will ever be able to fill. Maybe this little one running here in the room will help me face his absence. Or maybe he makes me miss even more, because he’s his face.

I do not know. I’m lost. But I promise you that I will find the way and I will take care of it, with all my strength. Just like you asked me in the last message you sent me yesterday morning, before you got on that plane. I’ll take care of him, I’ll take care of your mother, João, Deivão, and everyone you loved, but I’m going to need your help from up there, ok?

I swear I wanted now to have at least 1% of the strength you always had. To be able to bear this pain.

Thank you so much for sharing your life with me in these almost four years together. Thank you so much for giving me my greatest gift. Thank you so much for making me happy. Thank you so much for teaching me so much. Thank you so much for always believing and respecting my dream. Thank you so much for loving me. Thank you so much for letting me love you. I will love you forever you stubborn.