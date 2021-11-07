Bolsonaro regrets Petrobras’ independence and cites privatization

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) cited the rise in fuel prices in Brazil when he said that, “unfortunately”, Petrobras is “independent”. The oil company has made successive price increases at refineries that, in the end, have resulted in higher prices for gasoline for the consumer. While criticizing the “independence” of the state company, Bolsonaro returned to defending the privatization of Petrobras.

The statements were given this Saturday (6), in Ponta Grossa (PR). Bolsonaro made a motorcycle between Piraí do Sul (PR) and Ponta Grossa.

“We know about inflation, about the increase in fuel”, began the president, at the end of the event. “We know about Petrobras. It’s independent, unfortunately, independent. We’re looking for ways, on our part, to get rid of Petrobras. It works a lot. Who knows, maybe starting from there to privatization.”

The president pondered that “this is not easy”. He lamented the deaths that occurred in the coronavirus pandemic and the collateral damage to the economy caused by measures used to preserve lives with the use of physical isolation in society.

Bolsonaro’s statements today go against the Ministry of Economy. On Friday (5), the ministry told Petrobrás that there were no studies to privatize the state-owned company (https://economia.uol.com.br/noticias/reuters/2021/11/05/governo-diz-a- petrobras-that-there-are-no-studies-for-privatization.htm)

Since January, the successive increases carried out by Petrobras decision had repercussions on consumers’ pockets. Filling a car’s tank was R$87 more expensive.

Despite making these increases, Petrobras campaigned to say that it would only be responsible for a part of the price.

PEC will “double the Bolsa Família”, says Bolsonaro

Today, Bolsonaro still defended the PEC dos Precatórios, which allows the payment of unpaid debts by the government to citizens and companies. He highlighted that the objective is to raise money “to double the Bolsa Família”.

He justified the measure by the fact that the country is living in times of fuel and food inflation. But he said the cult of the price increase was the social isolation used mainly last year to preserve lives and prevent further deaths by covid-19.

Bolsonaro highlights new vacancies in the Supreme

Bolsonaro argued that his government had made changes that were beneficial to the population, but said that they happen little by little. As an example, he said that “the Judiciary also has renewal”. “Whoever is elected president next year nominates two ministers of the Supreme [Tribunal Federal]”he stated.

In whatsapp groups, motorcycle participants complained about the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Junior (PSD). He was booed alongside Bolsonaro this week.

Aware of differences between his allies, Bolsonaro said that “everyone has their opinion of him”, but stressed that “contact with him has been excellent”.