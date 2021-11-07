Bolsonaro says he looks for a way to get rid of Petrobras – Economy

Brasília – President Jair Bolsonaro said this Saturday, 6, that he is looking for a way to “get rid of Petrobras”. To supporters, he reaffirmed his intention to “slice” or even “privatize” the state-owned company, which came under the gun of the head of Executive due to discharge in fuel price, which have been the target of complaints from the population and also contribute to the acceleration of inflation.

“We know about inflation, the increase in fuel. We know, Petrobras is independent, unfortunately independent. And we are looking for a way, on our part, to get rid of Petrobras. Slice it a lot, maybe go for privatization. But I know it takes time,” said Bolsonaro.

The president participated in a motorcyclist march in Ponta Grossa (PR) and, at the end of the journey, he spoke alongside the city’s mayor, Elizabeth Schmidt (PSD).

Bolsonaro’s statement comes a day after the company informed the market that the government denied the existence of any recommendation to include the privatization of Petrobras in the Investment Partnership Program (PPI).

On October 25, news about alleged studies by the Ministry of Economy to sell Petrobras shares, giving up control of the company, led to an expressive rise in the share price on the stock exchange. On the same day, Petrobras informed the market that it had questioned the government about the existence of these studies.

On Friday, 5, in a statement to the market, the company informed that the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) said it was not aware of any relevant act, decision or fact that should be informed to the state-owned company for subsequent disclosure to the market.

The Ministry of Economy also formally communicated the absence of any recommendation to include privatization in the PPI or any other ongoing studies or evaluations on the subject within the scope of the program’s special secretariat.

Even with already high prices, Petrobras announced a new readjustment in fuels on October 25th. Last Monday (1st/11), Bolsonaro warned that he would play a “heavy game” with the company, without detailing the government’s strategy in relation to the company. At the time, the president also said that he knew, unofficially, that Petrobras would make a new adjustment within 20 days. “This cannot happen,” he said that day.