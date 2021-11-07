Bolsonaro says Petrobras is ‘unfortunately’ independent and talks about privatization

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Commenting on rising fuel prices, the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) regretted this Saturday (6) that the Petrobras be independent in the definition of quotations and spoke again about the possibility of privatizing the company.

“We know about inflation, fuel increases, we know about Petrobras, (it) is independent, unfortunately, independent. And we are looking for a way on our part to get rid of Petrobras”, he said, after participating in a motorcycle in Paraná.

The president also expressed his intention to slice up “enough” Petrobras and “maybe go for privatization”. But he reasoned that this privatization process would take time.

Petrobras has been carrying out an extensive divestment program, which includes the sale of eight refineries, to reduce its debt and focus investments in oil exploration and production assets in the pre-salt.

Recently, Petrobras executives reinforced that the company follows a fuel price policy that is based on independent technical analyses, but avoids passing on external and exchange rate volatility caused by economic events to the market and clients.

With adjustments at the end of last month, diesel sold at Petrobras refineries began to accumulate an increase of around 65% this year, while gasoline rose by more than 70% in the accumulated result for 2021.

Bolsonaro’s comments come after the Ministry of Economy sent a communication to Petrobras stating that there are no studies for the privatization of the company, after President Jair Bolsonaro made statements on the subject.

In a statement released on Friday, Petrobras pointed out that, according to the ministry, there is no relevant fact to be informed to the market by the Union at this time about the possible inclusion of the privatization of the oil company in the Investment Partnership Program.

The president once again affirmed the importance of the National Congress concluding the vote on the so-called PEC dos Precatório, for the government “to make the budget work next year, to double the Bolsa Família”.

“We are experiencing food inflation, fuel inflation, we are paying the ‘stay at home, the economy we can see later’”, he commented in front of an audience, made up in large part of motorcyclists who participated in the event.

He also said that it is important to renew the Judiciary.

“In the Judiciary there is also renewal, whoever is elected president next year appoints two Supreme Court justices in early 2023, it changes, we are oxygenating, and we cannot remain in power forever, that is not good, my limit is eight years” , he said.

(By Roberto Machel)

know more

+ Marília Mendonça dies after a plane crash in Minas Gerais

+ Famous people lament the death of Marília Mendonça after a plane crash

+ Plane carrying Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of Minas Gerais

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence