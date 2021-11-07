Bolsonaro’s app collects data, contrary to what he told Apple

Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro, second son of Jair Bolsonaro, launched this Saturday (6/11) on social networks the application Bolsonaro TV, designed to bring together in a single app what his father, he and his brothers post on different social networks. In the App Store, where those who have an iPhone can download the app, it appears that the app does not collect user data. But the app itself admits, in its privacy policy, that it has access to technical data of the devices on which it is installed.

In the privacy policy, a document in which applications must detail the information collected, the developer, Rogério Cupti, says to collect “specifications, configurations, operating system versions, type of internet connection and the like”. For Apple, Cupti gave another version.

“The developer, Rogério Cupti, indicated that the app’s privacy practices may include data management as described below,” says the Apple store text, in the “App Privacy” section, which details this type of information. Next, highlighted, Apple reported: “Data not collected. The developer does not collect any data”.

According to Cupti, Apple itself would have checked that there is no collection and proved the veracity of this. But that’s not what Apple claims in the app’s privacy information provided by Cupti: “This information has not been verified by Apple.”

According to Carlos Affonso Souza, director of the Rio de Janeiro Institute of Technology and Society (ITS Rio), one of the most respected research centers on the subject in Brazil, this app’s data collection is common in the market and actually helps the app to work correctly. The problem, says Souza, is the information not being displayed in the app store.

“The problem is there is a mismatch with the app’s download page, which says it doesn’t collect any data. In the app, you can share posts on your social networks. It would be important for the developer to indicate whether he keeps or uses this information in any way”, explained the director of ITS Rio.

The app developer has stated that it does not collect data, which would be evidenced by Apple’s “Uncollected Data” seal. Cupti criticized Apple’s conduct: “It’s kind of schizophrenic (contradictory) on their part. Absolutely the app does not collect data. There is no user registration, no cookies, no return type and no database”. However, the way in which Apple provides this information indicates that this seal is based only on the developer’s assertion, and not on an eventual verification, which Apple makes clear it does not do. Sought, Apple did not respond.

The director of ITS Rio also pointed out that, as Apple is unable to read the privacy policies of all applications, the developer should easily let the user know how their data will be used. “There are several privacy policy designs. You can put a pop-up when the person accesses the app for the first time, saying that it doesn’t collect data, for example”.

Carlos Affonso Souza also highlighted the risk that app users may not be able to obtain different information about the Bolsonaro’s activity if they obtain information exclusively there.

“If today there is much criticism of the introverted effect of social networks, which have become more of a mirror than a window on the world, this application makes this effect much more intense. A social network aggregator is the bubble bubble”.

When released the application this Saturday (6/11), Carlos Bolsonaro stated that the app will show “subjects that unfortunately are not exposed by a large part of the press and that we won’t see in the timelines of many either”.

Lawyer and systems developer, Cupti was a server commissioned at Procon in the state of Rio de Janeiro and declined to inform his current occupation. According to him, he developed the application for free. Last year, he donated R$ 2,000 to Carlos Bolsonaro’s campaign to the Rio de Janeiro City Council. The transfer was registered in the Electoral Court only as “a contract for the provision of professional services without remuneration”.

“There is no funding for the app. It’s completely free and made without sponsors or advertisements. It was an idea to read all information, on the same platform. And, of course, I believe in the government and in President Bolsonaro”, he wrote in an exchange of messages with the column.

event_wifi_5g_1 President Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto PalaceMarcos Correa/PR event_wifi_5g_5 Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, and President Jair BolsonaroMarcos Correa/PR event_wifi_5g_8 President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Planalto PalaceMarcos Correa/PR 0

