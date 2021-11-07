born in november will be able to withdraw the money

The new installment of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service) will be able to be withdrawn by workers who have joined the withdrawal-birthday modality. Caixa Econômica Federal is releasing the money for those born in November. You will have until January 2022 to withdraw the amount.

The bank reported that more than 13 million people have already opted for the FGTS birthday withdrawal. The new round of withdrawals started on the 1st and runs until November 30th.

To receive this year, the shareholder must make the subscription until the last day of the month of his/her birth. This way, whoever was born in November can join until November 30th.

The worker is not required to adhere to the withdrawal-anniversary, however, when he decides to opt for the modality, he must inform Caixa. Just download the FGTS application or access the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, clicking on “My FGTS”, and then on the tab “Saque-Aniversário”. You will need to agree to the arranged terms and conditions, then click on “Join birthday withdrawal”.

To find out what amount is available for withdrawal from the FGTS, go to Caixa’s website or FGTS application. To do this, just inform your CPF or NIS (Social Identification Number) number and register a password.

The birthday withdrawal allows workers to withdraw an amount from the FGTS balance once a year.

The disadvantage for those who adhere to the withdrawal-birthday is not being able to withdraw the entire balance of the FGTS, but the decrease in the balance, year after year, can also hinder other objectives, such as buying a home using this amount.

The employee who joins the modality, when dismissed without just cause, will not be able to withdraw the entire balance from the account. Being able to withdraw only the 40% termination fine.

Another disadvantage, to return to withdrawal withdrawal is necessary to wait at least 2 years.

Whoever chooses the birthday loot will continue to have the right to:

Withdraw 40% of the termination fine – in case of dismissal;

Emergency and public calamity withdrawals;

Serious diseases;

Retirement.

Birthday withdrawal can be used as loan guarantee

In this case, the worker may advance up to three of these installments through a Caixa Econômica Federal credit line. For this loan, 0.99% interest is charged per month.