Botafogo reaches 57% chance of being champion of Series B

Very close to guaranteeing access, Botafogo also has good chances of ending the season with the Serie B title for the second time in its history. General Severiano’s team already appears with a 57.5% chance of lifting the second division cup. The calculations are by Professor Gilcione Nonato Costa, from the Mathematics Department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Crystal Ball: GLOBO tool shows title chances, fall risk and other data of your team

Main opponent in the search for the title, Coritiba has a 33.9% chance of being champion of the division. But after the current leader’s defeat by 2-1 to Náutico this Saturday, Botafogo has chances to take the top of the table if they win the derby against Vasco on Sunday. The match valid for the 34th round takes place at 4 pm, in São Januário.





GLOBO and ‘Extra’ summoned more than 60 journalists who chose the main winners of the Brazilian Championship of the last 50 years. Photo: Montage over archival photos 30th – BAHIA (1989) – Players celebrate victory in the second conquest of the Bahia club in the national competition. Photo: Bahia’s official website 29th – GRÊMIO (1981) – The versatile Paulo Isidoro goes through Emerson, from São Paulo. Photo: Archive/O Globo 28th – ATLÉTICO-MG (1971) – With a victory over Botafogo, Galo took the first edition of the national championship under the name of Brasileiro. Photo: Archive/O Globo 27th – SÃO PAULO (2007) – Striker Borges in a match against Vasco, in Morumbi. Photo: Nelson Coelho / Nelson Coelho 26th – FLAMENGO (1987) – Zico in a match against Santa Cruz, at Maracanã. Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Hipólito Pereira/O Globo 25th – VASCO (2000) – Romário celebrates goal in a tie against Bahia, for Copa João Havelange. Photo: Jonne Roriz/Coperphoto/L! Sportpress 24th – CORINTHIANS (1998) – Marcelinho Carioca celebrates the title of Timon. Photo: Luiz Carlos Santos/O Globo Agency 23rd – PALMEIRAS (1972) – Ademir da Guia with the champion belt. Photo: Archive/O Globo 22º – GUARANI (1978) – The ace Careca, highlighted by Bugre in the only national title. Photo: Archive/O Globo 21st – SÃO PAULO (1991) – Muller’s tricolor, who would become two-time world champion in the following years. Photo: Jose Carlos Moreira / Agência O Globo 20th – FLUMINENSE (2012) – Thiago Neves and Fred celebrate yet another national achievement. Photo: Ricardo Ayres/Photocamera 19th – PALMEIRAS (1973) – Standing: Alfredo, Leão, Luis Pereira, Eurico, Dudu and Zecão. Crouching: Ronaldo, Cesar, Leivinha and Ademir da Guia. Photo: Antônio Carlos Piccino/O Globo 18th – INTERNATIONAL (1975) – Figueroa (International shirt 3) heads the winning goal over Cruzeiro. Photo: Archive/O Globo Agency 17th – CRUZEIRO (2013) – Team from Minas Gerais would win in 2013 the first of two consecutive titles under the command of Marcelo Oliveira. Photo: Bruno Gonzalez/Extra 16th – FLAMENGO (1983) – Flamengo in a match against Vasco, for the 1983 Brazilian Nationals Photo: Anibal Philot/Agência O Globo 15th – SÃO PAULO (1986) – Careca tries to pass Vica, from Fluminense, at the 1986 Brazilian Nationals. Photo: Hipólito Pereira/Agência O Globo 14th – FLUMINENSE (1984) – Arm raised, fist closed, center forward Washington (player) is embraced by Leomir and smiles, in celebration of his goal. Photo: Luiz Pinto/O Globo Agency 13th – CORINTHIANS (2015) – Corinthians players in a match against Goiás. Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr. / Daniel Augusto Jr./ Ag. Corinthians 12th – SANTOS (2002) – The boys from Vila, Robinho and Diego, with the champion cup. Photo: Ricardo Bakker/Diary 11th – SÃO PAULO (2006) – Tricolores raise the cup after a draw with Athletico, in Morumbi. Photo: Rickey Rogers / Rickey Rogers/Reuters 10th – CORINTHIANS (1999) – Luizão passes through Vagner, from São Paulo. Photo: Reginaldo Castro/Lance! 9th – FLAMENGO (1982) – Team posed at Maracanã: Leandro, Raul, Marinho, Figueiredo and Junior. Crouching: Tita, Adílio, Nunes, Zico and Lico. Photo: Sebastião Marinho/O Globo 8º – PALMEIRAS (1993) – Edilson and César Sampaio celebrate the first of two achievements of the club in the 1990s. Photo: Claudio Rossi/O Globo 7th – INTERNATIONAL (1976) – In the decision, Colocado passed Corinthians, in Beira-Rio. Photo: Archive/O Globo 6th – VASCO (1997) – Edmundo is erected after conquest of the Maltino cross in Maracanã. Photo: Custódio Coimbra / O GLOBO 5th – PALMEIRAS (1994) – Rivaldo celebrates a goal against Corinthians, at Pacaembu. Photo: Marcos Issa/O Globo 4th – INTERNATIONAL (1979) – Falcão celebrates another national title for Colorado. Photo: Disclosure/Official website of Internacional 3rd – FLAMENGO (1980) – Zico runs to the party in a match against Atlético-MG. Photo: Anibal Philot/O Globo 2nd – CRUZEIRO (2003) – Alex was the conductor of the conquest of the first Brazilian Nationals. Photo: Bruno Domingos / Reuters 1st – FLAMINGO (2019) – Gabigol raises the cup at the end of the historic year under the command of Jorge Jesus. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

Botafogo could win its second title after being champion of Serie B in 2015. The team currently has a 98.4% chance of returning to the elite of football next season, according to calculations.