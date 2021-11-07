Botafogo reaches 57% chance of being champion of Series B

by

Very close to guaranteeing access, Botafogo also has good chances of ending the season with the Serie B title for the second time in its history. General Severiano’s team already appears with a 57.5% chance of lifting the second division cup. The calculations are by Professor Gilcione Nonato Costa, from the Mathematics Department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Crystal Ball: GLOBO tool shows title chances, fall risk and other data of your team

Main opponent in the search for the title, Coritiba has a 33.9% chance of being champion of the division. But after the current leader’s defeat by 2-1 to Náutico this Saturday, Botafogo has chances to take the top of the table if they win the derby against Vasco on Sunday. The match valid for the 34th round takes place at 4 pm, in São Januário.


Botafogo could win its second title after being champion of Serie B in 2015. The team currently has a 98.4% chance of returning to the elite of football next season, according to calculations.