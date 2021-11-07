Bottas shines and takes pole in Mexico. Hamilton is 2nd and Verstappen 3rd

Valtteri Bottas surprises and sets pole at the Mexico City GP (Photo: LAT Images/Mercedes)

Red Bull emerged as the big favorite for pole position at the Mexico City GP, but this is a season of big surprises. Valtteri Bottas tried to shine again since the announcement of his departure from Mercedes, made an impressive lap at the start of Q1 and secured pole position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez this Saturday (6). The Finn turned 1min15s875 and scored his third pole of the year and the 19th of his career. In an illuminated afternoon, Mercedes will form the entire front row, with Lewis Hamilton starting in second position.

Red Bull was left with the second row on the grid. Max Verstappen will start only in third position. After a good performance in Q1 and Q2, the Taurine team’s car simply lost balance in the decisive phase of qualifying. The Dutchman will start side by side with Sergio Pérez, who missed in his last attempt at a fast lap, but was still cheered by the local crowd. Pierre Gasly will start fifth with AlphaTauri.

Carlos Sainz, with Ferrari, will start sixth, while Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc will split the fourth row of the grid in seventh and eighth, respectively. With so many grid penalties this weekend, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen, who both crashed in Q2, will start ninth and tenth in Mexico.

Valtteri Bottas had a great afternoon at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Photo: Mercedes)

Find out how the Mexico City F1 GP classification went

Q1: Red Bull shows strength, and Alonso is eliminated

While qualifying began at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, still without so many cars on the track, Red Bull was racing against time and working on the cars of Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen, especially on the rear wing of their respective bolides. But shortly thereafter, the Taurine team managed to send its two drivers to the track.

The table had only six times recorded when the first red flag of the weekend occurred. Lance Stroll escaped at turn 17, on the exit to the pit straight, and crashed very hard into the protective barrier. The driver was fine, but the Aston Martin car was destroyed after a 12G impact.

Lance Stroll hit and caused red flag at the beginning of Q1 (Video: Playback)

25 minutes later, the race direction authorized the green flag for the resumption of the session. Earlier, it was announced that Kimi Räikkönen was under investigation for a red flag offense. The Finn reduced speed and even cut the line that delimited the entrance to the pit-lane, but ended up returning to the track and passing by Stroll’s car.

Soon after training resumed, Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari ran into problems. The Spaniard claimed lack of power, but managed to reset the car’s system and resumed his normal pace following qualifying, marked by a lot of traffic at that time.

When the competitive times were actually measured, Red Bull put everyone in their pocket. Max Verstappen made a great comeback and scored 1min16s788. ‘Czech’ Pérez was second but was 0.663 behind his teammate. Valtteri Bottas was top of Mercedes in third, 0s728 slower than Verstappen, and Lewis Hamilton was only fifth, 0s002 behind Lando Norris, then fourth.

Max Verstappen made a relentless comeback in Q1 (Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The two Mercedes cars improved their times soon afterward. Bottas was 0s171 off Verstappen’s time, while Hamilton was 0s4 off his rival’s mark, but Pérez returned to the top-3 after a 0s215 slower time compared to his teammate.

At the end of Q1, however, Leclerc surprised everyone and turned the best time in the first segment: 1min16s748. But Bottas was even better and clocked 1min16s727, the best time in Q1, followed by Leclerc, Verstappen, Gasly and Pérez. Another one that surprised was Yuki Tsunoda, the seventh fastest.

On the opposite side of the table, the big surprise was the elimination of Fernando Alonso from Q1. The two-time champion was out of the session sequence as well as Nicholas Latifi, Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin and Lance Stroll.

Q2: Hamilton makes Verstappen sweat in Mexico

With the exception of Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon, all the other drivers left on medium tires for Q2 in Mexico. The two are among the competitors that will start at the end of the grid due to the exchange of all engine components.

Early on, Verstappen turned 1min16s483 and took the lead in Q2. Hamilton was just 0.016 slower than the Dutchman, leaving Bottas behind in third. Lewis used exactly the Finn’s car vacuum to make his time. Leclerc was fourth, ahead even of Perez’s Red Bull.

The table had a change in the top-5 when Tsunoda placed third on soft tires, 0s218 slower than Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton was the big name of Q2 (Photo: Steve Etherington/Mercedes)

Red Bull sent Verstappen back on track on soft tyres, but the Dutchman didn’t record time. Hamilton turned well, who scored 1min16s474, also with the softs, and secured the best time in Q2. Tsunoda surprised again and placed third, ahead of Bottas and Gasly. Leclerc passed sixth, followed by Pérez, Daniel Ricciardo, Sainz, and Lando Norris.

Vettel, Kimi Räikkönen, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi — who ran at the end of Q2 — and Esteban Ocon were eliminated.

Q3: The upset in Mexico City: Bottas starts on pole

Formula 1 went to the pole decision in Mexico with a clear favorite, Verstappen, but Hamilton also emerged with chances and had in the vacuum of Bottas’ car a great asset to pursue the position of honor.

To reverse Mercedes’ game, Red Bull also set out to play with the vacuum. Pérez went ahead of Verstappen for the quick laps in Q3.

In the first pass, Verstappen was the fastest and spiked 1min16s225, while Pérez turned 0s117 slower than the Dutchman. But Bottas surprised Red Bull with an almost perfect lap, with the best performance in two of the three sections of the track. Valtteri scored 1min15s875, while Hamilton completed the Mercedes 1-2 with a 0s0145 deficit for his colleague. Max reported balance problems and said the car slipped too much on its first fast lap.

The setting for what looked like a big day for Red Bull had changed drastically in a matter of minutes. But there was still time for one more quick turnaround.

The two Ferrari cars came out very close, as did Pérez, just ahead of Verstappen and Bottas being closely followed by Hamilton. Gasly also relied on Tsunoda’s vacuum.

Racing at home, Pérez and Tsunoda made mistakes in their respective fast laps. Verstappen, who was close behind, was hampered by the incident and to top it off he slipped a lot and didn’t improve his mark either. Bottas confirmed the pole position after he and Hamilton overcame their respective best times. An unexpected and surprising one-two from Mercedes in the front row of the Mexico City GP.

F1 2021, Mexico City GP, Mexico, Start Grid:

1 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:15.875 two L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:16.020 +0.145 3 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:16.225 +0.350 4 S PEREZ Mercedes 1:16.342 +0.467 5 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:16,456 +0.581 6 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:16,761 +0.886 7 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:16,763 +0.888 8 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:16.837 +0.962 9 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:17.746 +1,871 10 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:17,958 + 2,083 11 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:18.290 +2,415 12 F ALONSO alpine 1:18.452 +2,577 13 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:18.756 +2,881 14 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:18.858 +2,983 15 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:19.303 +3,428 16 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes P+5 1:18.172 +2,297 17 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda P+20 1:17.158 +1,283 18 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes P+20 1:36,830 +20,955 19 AND OCON alpine P+20 1:18.405 +2,530 20 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes P+20 1:20,873 +4,998 Time 107% 1:21,186 +5,311