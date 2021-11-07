Brazil has 119 million people with complete vaccination against the coronavirus – Health

The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against Covid-19 in Brazil arrived this Saturday, 6, the 155,663,694, the equivalent of 72.97% of the total population. In the last 24 hours, 254.9 thousand people received the first application of the vaccine, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles with the secretariats of 26 states and the Federal District.

Among the more than 155 million people vaccinated, 119.2 million have full immunization against the coronavirus, which represents 55.89% of the total population. In the last 24 hours, 395.3 thousand people received the second dose and another 2,161 received a single application immunizer.

This Saturday, 289.1 thousand people received the booster dose. In all, the country already has 9.81 million Brazilians “revaccinated”.

Adding all the vaccines applied, Brazil administered 941.6 thousand doses in the last 24 hours.

São Paulo has 80.76% of the total population vaccinated with at least one dose against the coronavirus, while 69.39% has the complete vaccine scheme (two doses or single application), the most advanced in the country. The other four more advanced states in the campaign are: Mato Grosso do Sul (65.08%), Rio Grande do Sul (61.88%), Santa Catarina (59.79%) and Paraná (58.56%).