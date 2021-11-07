Brazil has a week with the lowest number of deaths by Covid-19 since April 2020

Brazil registered 328 deaths and 11,866 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Saturday (6), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 242 and 10,033, respectively. Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

With the update, the country has a total of 609,388 deaths and 21,874,324 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

In the total of the epidemiological week ended this Saturday, there were 1,694 deaths registered in the country. It is the lowest number since the week ended on April 25 last year, in the second month of the pandemic in Brazil. It is also the first time there have been fewer than 2,000 deaths in one week from the disease since then.

The weekly total of new cases stood at 70,230 after a two-week high – the lowest number since the week ended May 9, 2020.

Pfizer Antiviral Against Covid-19

Drugmaker Pfizer said on Friday that its experimental antiviral coronavirus pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk patients who participated in the study. The chances of severe cases were reduced by 89% with the drug. Read more.

US President Joe Biden said the United States has guaranteed millions of doses of the pill in case the drug becomes an effective treatment for the disease. Read more.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is in talks with 90 countries on contracts to supply the experimental pill. Read more.

Pfizer’s Vaccine for Children

Pfizer must request the definitive registration of the vaccine against Covid-19 for children from 5 to 11 years old at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) until next Friday (12). Read more.

delay in the second dose

Until October 25, more than 14 million people had their second dose of vaccine against Covid-19 in Brazil delayed by at least 15 days. The number is double that observed on September 15, when 7 million were registered, according to the second edition of the Bulletin VigiVac of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) of Bahia. Read more.

Covid-19 in Europe

Europe is facing a potentially devastating winter, which could lead to half a million people dying from Covid-19, warned the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday (4), when it issued a warning about an increase in cases and lamented the failures of vaccination in certain areas of the continent. Read more.