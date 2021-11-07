Brazil is considered ‘country at risk’

Facebook internally considers Brazil a “country at risk” for the spread of toxic content. The information appears in internal company documents, obtained by the state.







The data are in “Facebook Papers”, a package of company documents leaked to an international consortium of press vehicles, including state, New York Times, Washington Post, Guardian and Le Monde. The disclosures are part of disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the regulator of listed companies in the United States. The information was provided to Congress in an edited form by Frances Haugen’s legal advisor, a former Facebook employee who collected internal surveys from the social network after resigning in May this year for disagreeing with the company’s attitudes.

Published on May 14, 2020 and updated on June 5, 2020, the study analyzed how users in so-called “at risk countries” are impacted by content with hate speech, dangerous organizations and incitement to violence. In this research, the following are mentioned as risk countries: India, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil and the Philippines. Out-of-risk countries are: United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France.

Respondents had to answer how they felt about certain situations on Facebook, such as an invitation to a hate group, a post with a plan to kill several people, or a post suggesting to sell children. The research aimed to assess how much this content reached users in each country.

The study concludes that this type of toxic material has a stronger effect on users in high-risk countries – based on this, the company’s researchers recommended that “more aggressive” integrity actions be taken against damage in these regions. It is not possible to know what was implemented.

In addition to this survey, Brazil is also mentioned in another document as a country to be monitored with priority, along with the United States and India. In the study, Facebook ranks Brazilian municipal elections as a hotspot, along with US elections, both at the end of 2020.

Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Israel and Italy are second on the priority list. Third is a group of 22 countries, including Azerbaijan, Chile, Egypt, France and Venezuela. In the fourth tier are all the other countries. The topic appears in the document as a rebuttal to an argument made by the company about content management in countries – the document was also analyzed by state.

According to the American website The Verge, Facebook boosted efforts in countries considered top priority. Within that would be an artificial intelligence system to detect hate speech and misinformation in the languages ​​in question and staff to analyze viral content – the plan is to build a scheme to quickly respond to rumors and incitement to violence, running for 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. O The Verge had access to the full document presented to the committee.

what does facebook say

About the leaks, Facebook tells the state in a note: “The central premise in these stories is false. Yes, we are a business and we make a profit. But the idea that we profit at the expense of people’s well-being and safety does not understand where our own business interests lie.”

The company claims that it has more than 40,000 people on the integrity team. “In 2021 alone, we must invest more than $5 billion in security and integrity, more than any other company in the technology industry,” he says.

The report found that part of the company’s employees considers that the studies are being presented out of context – and that part of the bad perception in relation to the services was built on the “attacks received in recent years”.

Officially, the company also says: “Billions of people around the world, including Brazil, use our services because they see them useful and have good experiences. We’ve invested $13 billion in security globally since 2016 – we’re on track to invest $5 billion just this year.”

The company recalls actions it deems important to improve the user experience: “We invest in internal research to help proactively identify where we can improve our products and policies. 2020 and we established a partnership with the Superior Electoral Court in initiatives to combat disinformation and to create a channel so that they could denounce WhatsApp accounts potentially involved in mass shootings.”