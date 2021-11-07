Brazil notifies 397 deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours; moving average remains below 250 – Health

In the last 24 hours, there were 397 deaths in the Brazil caused by Covid-19, with a total of 609.1 thousand since the beginning of the pandemic. The weekly moving average, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, is 230, following below 250 for the third day.

The states of Acre, Ceará, Roraima and Amapá had no records of deaths from the infection this Thursday. The daily data is gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, which is formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL, in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm.

Newly reported cases of the disease within 24 hours were 14,705. In total, the country reached 21.8 million cases of infection since March 2020, when they began to be counted. The moving average of cases in the last seven days is 9,932.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8th last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.