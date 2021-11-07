Brazil registers 305 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Brazil recorded 305 new deaths by Covid-19 this Saturday, 6. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was 236, down from 300 for the sixth consecutive day.

The number of new infections reported was 10,648, while the average number of new positive tests in the last week is 10,033. In total, Brazil has 609,417 dead and 21,871,930 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, g1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 21.06 million people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

São Paulo recorded 179 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest total for the period. Acre, Amapá, Mato Grosso, Rondônia and Sergipe did not report deaths by Covid this Saturday.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 11,866 new cases and 328 more deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, 21,874,324 people are infected and 609,388 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.

