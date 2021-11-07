Brazilian kickboxing legend Alex Poatan debuts with incredible knockout with flying knee

Brazilian has a phenomenal kickboxing career with two victories over current UFC champion Israel Adesanya
On the preliminary card of the UFC 268, Brazilian Alex Poatan beat Greek Andreas Michailidis with a stunning knockout this Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
After a first round that didn’t go so well, with 18 seconds of the second round, the Brazilian hit a flying knee that caught the Greek in the face, who immediately went to the ground, with no chance.
Poatan had his friend and current UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira in his corner.
After the fight, he received praise from MMA royalty. In this case, Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes.
“Things got interesting in the middleweight division,” Jones posted. “Beautiful flying knee,” posted Amanda.
Beautiful flying knee. #UFC268 🔥
— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 7, 2021
Things just got real interesting at middleweight
— BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021
INCREDIBLE night of fights so far 💯
ORDER #UFC268 NOW ▶️ https://t.co/BEEAJKUfgz pic.twitter.com/QJ3uJeVRlc
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 7, 2021
UFC commentators on the official US broadcast, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier were incredulous in their reaction to the knockout.
Poatan is a kickboxing legend, with five title defenses at Glory among the middleweights and two other light heavyweight belts. The Brazilian, aged 34, made his UFC debut.
In 2016 and 2017, Poatan faced Israel Adesanya, now UFC middleweight champion, beating the Nigerian on both occasions.
See below all the results of UFC 268:
PRELIMINARY CARD
Flyweight: CJ Vergara defeated Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision
Featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan defeated Bruno Souza via unanimous decision
Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby defeated John Allan via unanimous decision
Heavyweight: Chris Barnett beat Gian Villante by TKO in 2nd round
Welterweight: Ian Garry beat Jordan Williams by 1st round knockout
Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov beat Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO in 2nd round
Middleweight: Chris Curtis beat Phil Hawes by TKO in 1st round
Lightweight: Bobby Green beat Al Iaquinta by TKO in 1st round
Middleweight: Alex Poatan beat Andreas Michailidis by 2nd round knockout