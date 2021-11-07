Brazilian kickboxing legend Alex Poatan debuts with incredible knockout with flying knee

Brazilian has a phenomenal kickboxing career with two victories over current UFC champion Israel Adesanya

On the preliminary card of the UFC 268, Brazilian Alex Poatan beat Greek Andreas Michailidis with a stunning knockout this Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

After a first round that didn’t go so well, with 18 seconds of the second round, the Brazilian hit a flying knee that caught the Greek in the face, who immediately went to the ground, with no chance.

Poatan had his friend and current UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira in his corner.

After the fight, he received praise from MMA royalty. In this case, Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes.

“Things got interesting in the middleweight division,” Jones posted. “Beautiful flying knee,” posted Amanda.

Things just got real interesting at middleweight — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

INCREDIBLE night of fights so far 💯 ORDER #UFC268 NOW ▶️ https://t.co/BEEAJKUfgz pic.twitter.com/QJ3uJeVRlc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 7, 2021

UFC commentators on the official US broadcast, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier were incredulous in their reaction to the knockout.

Poatan is a kickboxing legend, with five title defenses at Glory among the middleweights and two other light heavyweight belts. The Brazilian, aged 34, made his UFC debut.

In 2016 and 2017, Poatan faced Israel Adesanya, now UFC middleweight champion, beating the Nigerian on both occasions.

Getty Images

See below all the results of UFC 268:

PRELIMINARY CARD

Flyweight: CJ Vergara defeated Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision

Featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan defeated Bruno Souza via unanimous decision

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby defeated John Allan via unanimous decision

Heavyweight: Chris Barnett beat Gian Villante by TKO in 2nd round

Welterweight: Ian Garry beat Jordan Williams by 1st round knockout

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov beat Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO in 2nd round

Middleweight: Chris Curtis beat Phil Hawes by TKO in 1st round

Lightweight: Bobby Green beat Al Iaquinta by TKO in 1st round

Middleweight: Alex Poatan beat Andreas Michailidis by 2nd round knockout