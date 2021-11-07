Brisanet pays R$ 1.2 billion and will take 5G to the Northeast

The telephone operator Brisanet wasn’t kidding when it said it wanted to take 5G to the Northeast. During the 5G auction, the company paid R$ 1.2 billion for the block in the 3.5 GHz band that covers the region, surpassing the minimum price stipulated by the government by 13,741.71%.

In addition to ensuring 5G presence in all states in the Northeast, the largest operator in the region also obtained another batch to work with the network in Brazil. The company will spend R$ 105 million to work with the new connection standard in the Midwest.

Lot C04 of Anatel’s 5G Auction was won by Brisanet, for the offer of R$ 1,250,000,000.00, with a premium of 13,741.71% in relation to the initial value. pic.twitter.com/TGBeouVcWd — Anatel (@AnatelGovBR) November 4, 2021

With the concessions, Brisanet will be able to explore 5G in regions in cities with less than 30,000 inhabitants. The company will be responsible for ensuring the infrastructure to take the new generation connection to the places where it will operate with the technology.

Founded in Ceará, Brisanet is one of the main telephony operators in the Northeast region. Currently, the company already operates in the region as a virtual mobile operator in partnership with Vivo, but will now be able to expand its services with the 5G network.

In addition to the company from Ceará, another company that stood out in the 5G auction is Winity, which will be the newest mobile operator in Brazil in 2022. The company guaranteed a lot of the 700 MHz frequency with a bid of R$1, 4 billion.