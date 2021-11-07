Bruno Araújo: A toucan ‘balancer’ in the middle of the dispute between Doria and Leite – Politics

SÃO PAULO – Since its foundation, in 1988, the division has been a brand of the PSDB. The first preliminary process for choosing the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic once again gave national prominence to the party, but it also reinforced the tucana characteristic, becoming a threat to internal unity. The primaries gained superlative levels of tension and put the former federal deputy Bruno Araújo, 49, president of the acronym, in a position of “balancer” in the clash between governors João Doria (SP) and Eduardo Leite (LOL).

One of the main cadres of the group that became known as “black heads” – a block of toucan deputies who defended the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff (PT) –, Araújo assumed command of the acronym in May 2019 and acts so that the fierce fight between tucana wings do not also threaten his permanence in the presidency of the legend. It is often called behind the scenes of the party “VAR”, the name of the mechanism adopted by FIFA to electronically check dubious moves in football.

Faced with mutual accusations of fraud in the affiliation of allies outside the deadline established in the rules of the preliminary rulings, Araújo established a criterion that excludes from the electoral college all members who signed the form after May 31 of this year. Seen with suspicion around Doria, the former deputy won points with the Paulistas, but displeased Leite’s team, whose front line brings together the PSDB directorates in Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul and Ceará.

With a “pen”, he had taken out of the game at the same time the 92 mayors of vice presidents of São Paulo who were contested, and the 32 affiliated supporters of the state. In internal mathematics, Doria lost out, but in the final reckoning Araújo’s gesture was considered a diplomatic solution.

wounds

“The ordinance in which I called the caucuses was a solitary decision”, Araújo told the state. “I am clear that the PSDB comes from a process of wear and tear due to the discreet result in the 2018 elections. This was the chance for the party to exercise a new type of space on the national public scene.”

The PSDB president admits that, at the end of the caucuses, “it will take time to heal wounds and demonstrate maturity in seeking ways to strengthen the party’s unity.” “When the process is over there will be an open wound or two, but we need time.”

Araújo was elected president of the PSDB in 2019 with the support of Doria, who then emerged as the main name of the acronym after winning the dispute for the government of São Paulo. In the seat of top party leader, however, the former deputy became a kind of shield to the São Paulo governor’s attempts to promote a radical change in the legend, which even included the change of name and the end of the toucan as a symbol. “The party cannot change with the wind. It needs a minimum degree of stability”, explained Araújo.

Dinner

A dinner in February this year soured the relationship between the two toucans. According to reports from participants, the governor of São Paulo called a meeting in the residential wing of Palácio dos Bandeirantes to defend the expulsion of the deputy Aécio Neves (MG) of the party. During the conversation with 12 participants, however, allies of Doria would have argued that the governor should assume the presidency of the PSDB in Araújo’s place.

This event is classified behind the scenes of the party as ground zero for the caucuses, and also as a primary political error by the governor, who had the support of being the natural candidate for the Palácio do Planalto.

Last week, the presence of the PSDB president drew attention in a entourage of businessmen led by Doria who went to Dubai for business roundtables with players from the United Arab Emirates within the scope of Expo 2020. The toucan attended the event as CEO of Brazilian Strategy Advice, the name of his office – which provides consultancy services for companies from the United Arab Emirates that operate in Brazil.

The trip coincided with the moment when Araújo had to give the final word on the accusations of alleged “fraud” in the affiliation of São Paulo mayors. He participated in the first two days of mission events, before the governor landed at the site. After Doria’s arrival, the PSDB president left the delegation. “I have a professional activity in the United Arab Emirates. I traveled at my expense and it happened to be the week of the week in São Paulo at Expo 2020”, said Araújo.

‘Criterion’

The PSDB president assures that the decision to equate the cases of mayors and vices of São Paulo and affiliates linked to Leite was not a compensatory decision, but “the setting of a criterion”. The criterion helped to reduce the temperature of the toucan cauldron.

“Bruno Araújo has tried to be impartial and correct in the conduct of the PSDB presidential elections. He has the merit of being the first PSDB president in 33 years to hold a caucus to choose the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. It will leave a legacy,” said Doria to state.

Wanted, Eduardo Leite did not manifest.