Brusque registers few new cases of the disease for two days in a row

In the epidemiological bulletin of Covid-19 in Brusque this Saturday, 6, only two new cases of the disease were confirmed. The number is similar to the day before, which brought in only three new patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has confirmed 29,992 cases of the disease. The total number of people recovered is 29,549. Currently, there are 119 active cases and 44 under investigation.

Ten people are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and, in the ward, five patients. The city already accounts for 324 losses from the disease.

Guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center for Respiratory Symptomatic Patients, which works seven days a week, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Arena Brusque. Remembering that from November 6th, the service will be from Monday to Friday. At other times, look for the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

Questions can be answered by WhatsApp: (47) 98848-1054.

