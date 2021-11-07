bullish market speculation begins to gain strength in Brazilian livestock markets • Portal DBO

For the second day in a row, live cattle prices reacted in São Paulo and also in some important Brazilian markets.

This behavior reflects the greater scarcity of confined cattle supply and, consequently, the shrinking of slaughterhouses’ slaughter schedules.

According to what Scot Consultoria found out, in the São Paulo market, slaughter schedules last only 4 days, on average, which forced an increase in demand for the raw material in the cattle-raising regions.

Thus, this Friday (5/11), buyers offered more for the arroba do boi gordo, resulting in a daily advance of R$2/@, to R$265/@ (gross and forward value), or R$ $264.50/@ (discounted for Senar), or R$261/@ (discounted for Senar and Funrural), according to Scot data.

According to IHS Markit, reports are growing that the supply of confined animals began to decrease, at the same time that the sector sees a scenario of recovery in the internal consumption of beef.

In recent weeks, recalls the IHS, many ranchers had been liquidating their confined lots due to the lack of conditions to retain animals, due to the high costs of nutrition.

“However, lots that had not reached the ideal weight for slaughter were removed from the troughs and redirected to the field, as the return of abundant rains has contributed to the gradual improvement of pastures throughout the country”, notes the IHS.

The drop in the number of cattle slaughtered in the last two months (September and October), says the consultancy, served to adjust meat production a little better to current demand, especially after the suspension of shipments of goods to China.

In this way, after this long process, the sector has been supported by the recovery of domestic consumption, a seasonal effect generated by the arrival of a higher wage bill at the end of the year, with the payment of the 13th salary.

In addition, the full opening of economic activities in the country also helped to activate the domestic demand for beef.

At the wholesale level, sales registered greater intensity, to the point of allowing for increases in the prices of all the main beef cuts, with an emphasis on the rear parts.

In the view of IHS Markit, the entry of wages, associated with the full opening of commerce in important consumer centers, should support the firmness of protein prices and return liquidity to the physical market.

Maximum quotes for this Friday, November 5, according to IHS Markit data:

SP-Northwest:

cattle at R$ 261/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 248/@ (deadline)

MS-Gold:

cattle at R$ 256/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 249/@ (in cash)

MS-C.Large:

cattle at R$ 258/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 251/@ (deadline)

MS-Three Lagoons:

cattle at R$ 258/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 251/@ (deadline)

MT-Caceres:

cattle at R$ 242/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 235/@ (deadline)

MT-Tangará:

cattle at R$ 243/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 236/@ (deadline)

MT-B. Herons:

cattle at R$ 243/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 233/@ (deadline)

MT-Cuiabá:

cattle at R$ 246/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 231/@ (in cash)

MT-Colider:

cattle at R$ 246/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 235/@ (on demand)

GO-Goiania:

cattle at R$ 246/@ (deadline)

cow R$ 241/@ (deadline)

GO-South:

cattle at R$ 243/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 236/@ (deadline)

PR-Maringá:

cattle at R$ 286/@ (in cash)

cow at R$ 271/@ (in cash)

MG-Triangle:

cattle at R$ 256/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 238/@ (deadline)

MG-BH:

cattle at R$ 254/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 243/@ (deadline)

BA-F. Santana:

cattle at R$ 269/@ (in cash)

cow at R$ 259/@ (in cash)

RS-Porto Alegre:

cattle at R$291/@ (in cash)

cow at R$ 276/@ (in cash)

RS-Border:

cattle at R$291/@ (in cash)

cow at R$ 276/@ (in cash)

PA-Maraba:

cattle at R$ 248/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 243/@ (deadline)

PA-Redemption:

cattle at R$ 246/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 241/@ (deadline)

PA-Paragominas:

cattle at R$ 256/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 246/@ (deadline)

TO-Araguaine:

cattle at R$ 251/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 241/@ (deadline)

TO-Gurupi:

cattle at R$ 249/@ (in cash)

cow at R$ 239/@ (in cash)

RO-Cacoal:

cattle at R$ 251/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 241/@ (in cash)

RJ-Fields:

cattle at R$ 271/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 261/@ (deadline)

MA-Açailândia:

cattle at R$ 256/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 238/@ (in cash)