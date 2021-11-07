Can Elon Musk help Volkswagen look like Tesla?

This article is courtesy of EVANNEX, which manufactures and sells Tesla aftermarket accessories. The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of InsideEVs, nor were we paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company’s perspective as a Tesla accessories supplier interesting and are happy to share its content for free. Enjoy!

Charles Morris

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess understands well how electrification is advancing and, unlike most other auto industry leaders, is taking bold steps to ensure his automaker makes the energy transition.

Diess was astonished a few weeks ago when he invited 120 high-level executives to the company’s headquarters at an emergency meeting and told them that VW needs to transform its factories to catch up with Tesla. More recently, Diess caused even more turmoil in the automotive world when he took the bold step of inviting Tesla CEO Elon Musk to address 200 Volkswagen executives via a video call.

Diess said he brought Musk as a surprise guest to the executives’ meeting in Alpbach, Austria, to emphasize the issue that VW needs to move faster to make the transition to electric mobility, which Diess called the biggest transformation in history of brand. He wants VW to have “faster decisions, less bureaucracy, more accountability.”

The difference in productivity between the new electric car company and the traditional automaker is stark. When Tesla’s gigantic factory in Berlin goes live, which should happen by the end of this year, it will set new standards for vehicle production. According to a recent article in Business Insider, Tesla will be able to produce a Model 3 in ten hours, three times faster than VW manufactures an ID.3 at its Zwickau plant.

Diess himself said Tesla handled the current global chip shortage better than traditional automakers because its software team was able to rewrite Tesla’s software in just two or three weeks to allow for a switch to another type. more readily available microchip.

O Handelsblatt reports (via Reuters) that Musk praised VW in his speech, and called it Tesla’s biggest competitor. When Diess asked why Tesla is so much more agile than its rivals, Musk replied: “It’s the management style. I’m an engineer and, in addition to the car, I’m fascinated by supply chains, logistics and production processes.” (Of course, Tesla’s Silicon Valley ethos, and many other brilliant team members, have a lot to do with the company’s innovative excellence.) Diess said on Twitter that VW would continue its dialogue with Tesla. “We will visit her soon in Grünheide.”

Diess’ decision to invite Musk has made noise on Twitter, from haters who dislike Elon Musk, or who believe the move has shown a weakness that will hurt the VW brand. However, the vast majority of reactions to the post’s unprecedented reach appear to be positive.

As Jameson Dow said of the website Electrek, we are all one “team electric”. The real competition is not between the electric vehicles that will be launched, but between the electric future and the smoke-stopping past. Electric car manufacturers (and electric mobility journalists) can compete, but we also need to cooperate to accelerate the end of the Oil Age.

