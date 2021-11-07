Can Xbox One Really Run Forza Horizon 5? • Eurogamer.pt

We call it an Xbox Series X masterpiece and that’s not hyperbole – Playground Games delivered phenomenal gaming and a sensational audiovisual experience for their flagship console. However, this is a cross-gen release: somehow, Forza Horizon 5 has to work on previous-gen machines and still live up to the quality expectations expected of a first-party studio production. Admittedly, we were skeptical of its chances, but Playground Games was always optimistic – and having put all versions against each other, the studio fulfilled its mission.

The crucial question was always how Playground would accomplish this goal and it was very gratifying to visit the studio a few weeks ago to see exactly how it was done, my tour started with a look at a remarkable platform comparison system that the studio developed. Using a controller and a network of Xbox consoles, I could see the demanding jungle setting in real-time intro in five of the game’s six iterations, with the debug camera used to zero-point Playground’s various rendering techniques. developed for the game. From there, moving from left to right, I could see how each console delivered the scenario: Xbox Series X quality and performance, equivalent of Series S, then finally the base Xbox One. Xbox One X? This I haven’t seen, but I don’t need to worry, it’s a suitable release for Microsoft’s first 4K console.

Everything you need to know about how Forza Horizon 5 fits across all Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.

The setup I saw is a testament to the time and effort Playground put into ensuring a decent experience for every console. Essentially and perhaps not surprisingly, it’s all about scalability. The core technologies developed for Forza Horizon 5 look phenomenal on the X Series but almost all of them are present less precisely on the base Xbox One. Appropriate volumetric lighting is added, for example. It’s of a much higher resolution on Series X, but it’s still present on Xbox One – with an additional post-process pass to eliminate low-resolution artifacts. The brand new surface-based global lighting system – which is also there. Probably the most notable difference at the central system level is the foliage lighting: Playground has developed a new system to simulate how light passes through vegetation and is present on all systems except Xbox One.

A key aspect of Forza Horizon 5’s visual appeal is its density and gigantic landscapes, something Xbox One can’t hope to deliver at the same level of fidelity as its Xbox Series counterparts. Playground’s solution is intriguing. Faraway detail is still presented to an impressive degree, and as it’s a persistent aspect of the visual composition of the setting, it has to be that way – thus offering the scale of the open world. Closer to the player, this is where the cuts are most evident. The ground has a lot less layers compared to other consoles, looking pretty flat at slow speeds (it’s much less noticeable in the thickness of the gameplay, though). Real-world detail takes a significant impact with more noticeable level-of-detail transitions – evident over the high-speed open world, the pop-in is obvious and sometimes it feels like the 2D world detail never quite transitions into the Full 3D, and if they do, shading looks minimal. It’s not so much of an issue in closed-circuit racing, but it’s in the open world that the console’s limitations start to show.

The point is, it still works. In fact, most of my initial testing of the game was on the base Xbox One, simply because I wanted to see it like Playground did that. Because its content is complete, because the fundamentals are all included, and because the result was adapted by Playground to mask as many limitations as possible, it remains a worthy sequel. It also helps that the developer retained 1080p resolution and 4x MSAA anti-aliasing: Forza titles have always looked immaculate in this respect and FH5 is no exception. Dynamic resolution scaling to 810p exists (DRS being new to Forza titles, as far as I know) but it’s a last-resort tool as opposed to a central element of visual compositing. In fact, Playground implements what it calls ‘DRS Plus’, decreasing fidelity in cubic-map reflections and shadow updates before to lower the resolution. This brings us to another aspect of FH5 on Xbox One that emphasizes quality – the target 30fps rate rarely goes down.

Xbox One X? I think players will be very satisfied with this version. Similar to previous Forza Horizon titles, it’s a 4K experience, again with 4x MSAA. The DRS Plus features are still present and there’s a minimum resolution of 1600p, but again, the frame rate is solid at 30fps (there’s no 60fps mode this time, however). It took a genuine effort to find any performance dips and I suspect you won’t notice them during the races. But it’s not just the resolution that increases: the quality of the car is improved, the details of the world are frankly another level compared to Xbox One, the quality of the shadows is far superior. Yes, it’s limited to 30fps, but I’ve found that Xbox One X delivers visuals many times on the level of the 60fps performance modes of Xbox Series consoles. On paper, this makes sense – the X Series with 12TF of GPU computing power to deliver a 60fps experience that a 6TF console runs at 30fps.

In my tests I found that – in general – there are three levels of graphics fidelity on consoles. Xbox One is at the base, as you might expect, but it still manages to get the job done. The Xbox One X Dynamic 4K graphical profile is broadly equivalent to the Xbox Series machines in its 60fps modes – but each version has its own pluses and minuses. In some areas, the Series X performance mode seemed to provide better detail compared to Xbox One X. In others, the Series S textures didn’t look as detailed as Xbox One X’s (and the resolution is lower, 810p dynamics -1080p). The Series X’s performance mode matches the One X’s DRS Plus 1600p-2160p profile – however, I want to point out again that resolution changes are difficult to follow with the naked eye. It’s also impossible to find any drops from the target at 60fps in Xbox Series console performance modes.

Superior graphics are delivered on the new consoles and their quality modes, which run at 30fps. However, thanks to low input lag and a phenomenal implementation of motion blur with perfect shutter speed, this 30fps mode is the best I’ve seen. This is combined with a fidelity boost that is simply sensational: Level of Detail transitions are handled more appropriately, making them nearly unnoticeable in most cases, emphasizing the integrity of the world Playground is rendering. It’s very important. The density of the world is on another level – particularly in heavy foliage scenes. Comparing Xbox One to Series X, it’s almost like looking at two completely different representations of the same scenario. In order to maintain game parity, the collision-sensitive objects are the same, but beyond that, the Xbox Series consoles release their wings – the Gran Caldera and jungle areas, in particular, are extremely rich in detail.

Forza Horizon 5: Digital Foundry’s Series X Technical Analysis.

However, even at this higher echelon, the Series X has a number of new graphics that you won’t see in the Series S – improvements beyond resolution. Closer shadows are a good example, with shadows becoming more diffused the farther they are from the merging object – a subtle improvement, but a big leap in realism over standard shadow maps. There’s also cone-step mapping, adding additional detail and depth to surfaces. Whenever you find a new area, I advise you to enter photo mode in X Series quality mode – John Linneman’s video demonstrates just how much fidelity there is in Forza Horizon 5, whether you’re analyzing the details in photo mode or the accelerate through Mexico at 200mph. This is where the new DirectStorage APIs help: they’re used to streamline game data transmission, and they’re essential for delivering so much detail at these incredible speeds. Another advantage of the Series X in quality mode is simple enough: there’s more memory compared to the Series S, so the texture quality looks appreciably higher.

Where there is parity is in hardware accelerated ray tracing mode: whether you’re in the garage or in Forza Vista mode at home, both Series X and S consoles feature RT hardware features in quality mode. In this case, the game’s already impressive real-time reflexes are augmented with vehicle-specific reflexes – a subtle but impressive addition, and one I hope to see added to the game’s quality mode (definitely on PC if not technically feasible on console).

Essentially, there are advantages to playing Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Series consoles that aren’t just about graphics or frame rate. Hosting the game on the SSD makes the experience on Xbox Series consoles more streamlined – and it’s noticeable right from the start of the experience. The intro is the starting point for Playground, a spectacular preview of the action to come. It’s a glorious, seamless, no-load experience on Xbox Series machines, but Xbox One consoles simply can’t deliver the data for each new stage in time, leading to 20-35 second pauses from segment to segment. It sounds insignificant, but loading delays interrupt the flow and don’t make the best impression. While these transitions are indeed instantaneous on new consoles, there is still loading in the game, but it’s much faster than previous gen console equivalents – about 3x better in my tests.

Ultimately, Playground has delivered an excellent game for all Xbox systems. The surprise for me was the Xbox One X – pop-in detail level and longer loading are minor blemishes, but maybe that’s just because these areas of the game are so dramatically improved on the Xbox Series hardware. Graphically, it’s a pleasure, and the Scorpio Engine continues to amaze in its ability to maintain a 4K display. Xbox One? Judged on its own merits, it’s a good version of the game and a worthy sequel. Maintaining Forza’s signature 1080p 4x MSAA image quality and 30fps consistency helps immensely to mitigate some of the more obvious cuts – it adds immensely to the overall polish. The Series S? Quality mode looks excellent, performance mode is locked at 60fps and for those who still play on 1080p screens, I don’t foresee any complaints.

However, Forza Horizon 5 is on another level in the Xbox Series X and is one of the few games where I prefer the 30fps quality mode to its 60fps equivalent. The increased fidelity and LOD transitions in combination with the improved visuals significantly elevate it beyond performance mode. True, it’s not 60fps but the motion blur is the best I’ve seen in bridging the gap. Of course it’s possible to play this game at full frame rate by combining the Series X with high, ultra and extreme settings – and that’s where the PC version comes into play. Soon, we will report our tests and experiences.