Canelo Álvarez defeats Caleb Plant by knockout, makes history and unifies top boxing belts

Saul Canelo Álvarez proved once again why he is the big name in Boxing today. The 31-year-old Mexican had a safe fight and knocked out the American Caleb Plant to unify the four main welterweight belts (up to 76.2 kg.) of the noble art.

With the result, Canelo defended the World Boxing Organization (WBO), World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Association (WBA) belts, in addition to taking the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title from Plant.

After the triumph, the Mexican now has a professional record of 57 victories, 39 by knockout, one defeat and two draws in his career. On the other hand, Plant, who was unbeaten with 21 triumphs, met his first setback in the ring.

The fight

Plant took the initiative at the beginning of the fight and connected some jabs to Canelo in the first round, but the Mexican, always well closed, blocked the attacks. From the second round, Álvarez took the center of the ring and marched towards the American, who could not find an answer.

Canelo controlled the fight, and even pressed his rival against the ropes on some occasions, until the seventh round, when Plant managed a good combination of punches. However, from the eighth partial, the Mexican took the reins of the duel.

The knockout, however, only arrived in the 11th round. Canelo connected a left hook and made Caleb lose his legs. He shortened it, threw several punches until the rival went to the canvas with a right. The referee opened the count and Plant resumed the match. However, as soon as the fight was resumed, Saul went up and with a combination of crosses he got the knockout.

super champion

Saul Canelo Álvarez’s feat of unifying the four main world titles is historic. After all, the Mexican is the first Latino to achieve the feat and seventh in the world.

Before Canelo, only Bernard Hopkins (middleweight); Jermain Taylor (medium weight); Terence Crawford (light welterweight); Oleksandr Usyk (cruiser weight); Teofimo López (lightweight) and Josh Taylor (light welterweight) had reached the rank of unified champions.

‘Canelo Álvarez x Caleb Plant’ results

Super Middle (76.2kg.): Saul Canelo Álvarez defeated Caleb Plant by knockout 1m from R11 – fighting for the unification of the WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF titles;

Super bantamweight (under 55.3kg): Rey Vargas defeated Leonardo Baez on a unanimous decision of the judges (99-91, 100-90, 99-91);

Super middleweight (under 76.2kg): Anthony Dirrell defeated Marcos Hernandez by knockout at 22sec. of R4;

Super lightweight (under 63.5kg): Elvis Rodriguez defeated Juan Pablo Romero by knockout 2m59s from R5;