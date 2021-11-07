Canelo knocks out Plant, makes history and unifies boxing super middleweight belts

Mexicano applied a knockout in the penultimate round of the fight and unified four super middleweight belts

Canelo Alvarez showed once again why he is the biggest in the boxing today and beat the American Caleb Plant this Saturday in Las Vegas.

The best events of the boxing have transmission by ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Canelo was better during the entire fight, but only in the 11th round he managed a sequence of blows that took his rival to the ground. The referee opened the count, Plant returned, but the Mexican went all the way up and knocked out his opponent for good.

Thus, Canelo now has a record of 57 wins, one loss and two draws in his career.

The Mexican, who was the champion of the WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring, unifies the super middleweight belts by also winning the IBF title, which belonged to Plant.

Canelo thus becomes the first super midfielder to win the belts in a unified way throughout history.

Plant lost the first fight of his career after 22 bouts. He came with 21 straight victories and created a gigantic rivalry with Canelo that involved a fight even in press conferences between the two.