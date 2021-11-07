CBF releases audios from VAR on penalty for Atlético-MG and goal disallowed by Elias against Palmeiras

As previously promised, the CBF started to publicize the audios of the referees’ conversations in the VAR in capital bids of the match and Grêmio became aware of what was dealt with in specific moments of the last two defeats to Palmeiras in Arena and Atlético-MG in Mineirão .

Regarding the defeat to Galo, the penalty scored in the arm of Campaz generates a “congratulations on the decision” from one of the assistants of the VAR to judge Luiz Flávio de Oliveira. There are no comments on the placement of Savarino very close behind the barrier.

CBF releases audio from VAR on penalty set for Atlético-MG against Grêmio. Detail: none of them noticed Savarino's irregularity behind the barrier.

The conversation between the referees also came to light at the time of the annulment of the goal for offside by Elias, who, last Sunday, would have tied the duel against Palmeiras in 2×2 in the Arena. The game ended in confusion with the invasion of Grêmio fans after the 3-1 defeat.

CBF releases audio from the VAR on Elias's goal disallowed against Palmeiras.

Before, when Grêmio was winning by 1-0, Palmeiras reached the tie by a penalty committed by Thiago Santos in Marcos Rocha.

“The player goes with his hand in the middle of the shirt 2’s back. He only goes with his hand on the shirt 2’s back, at no time does he dispute the ball, ok?”, says one of the VAR operators to referee Sávio Sampaio, who confirms the penalty by watching the shot on the monitor.

Living in a climate of constant irritation with refereeing, Grêmio, which is only 19th with 26 points, will face rival Inter this Saturday at 7pm.