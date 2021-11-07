Cheapest Vanguard in Portugal? • Eurogamer.pt

Call of Duty: Vanguard officially arrived today, November 5th, in Portuguese stores. It is the latest entry in Activision’s iconic FPS warfare saga and is available for PCs running Windows 10, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Vanguard has all the ingredients that make Call of Duty one of the most popular series of all time in the video game world, including a singleplayer campaign, several online modes, zombie mode, amazing maps, among many other features – don’t forget to see our guide with all the features and news of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

However, in this guide, we will cover a very important subject: where to buy Call of Duty: Vanguard cheaper in Portugal? In this guide, we’ll give you a number of options so you can make an informed decision.

Where to buy Call of Duty: Vanguard cheaper in Portugal?

It’s always good when we find a game that we really want to buy at a lower price – so, to make your life easier, we decided to create this guide where we compile Call of Duty: Vanguard prices in the main Portuguese stores, along with possible discounts or promotions that are ongoing. After all, Call of Duty: Vanguard will be one of the most popular games of the year!

Now, you can see the prices of Call of Duty: Vanguard in different Portuguese stores:

Worten

Click on this link to buy. Note: At the time of writing this article, Worten is running a “buy two, get three” promotion that applies to Call of Duty: Vanguard and runs from November 3-10, 2021.

FNAC

PS4: €74.99

PS5: €79.99

Xbox One: €74.99

Xbox Series: €79.99

Click on this link to buy. At the time of writing this article, FNAC has a 5% discount on FNAC card on all versions of Call of Duty: Vanguard. If you want to take advantage of it, this means that you will accumulate €4 on the FNAC card.

MediaMarkt

PS4: €74.99

PS5: €79.99

Xbox One: €74.99

Xbox Series: €79.99

Click on this link to buy. No discounts or promotions are marked for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Popular Radio

PS4: €74.99

PS5: €79.99

Click on this link to buy. Unfortunately, Rádio Popular’s website makes no mention of the Xbox versions of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

El Corte Ingles

PS4: €74.99

PS5: €79.99

Xbox One: €74.99

Xbox Series: €79.99

Click on this link to buy. At the time of writing this article, all game versions contain a €5 voucher if you pre-purchase Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Gaming Replay

PS4: €62.99

PS5: €69.99

Xbox One: €62.99

Xbox Series: €69.99

Click on this link to buy. At the time of writing this article, these are the Call of Duty: Vanguard prices that appear on the Gaming Replay website. A note reveals that “prices in Physical Stores may be different”.

Mega Mania

PS4: €62.99

PS5: €69.99

Xbox One: €62.99

Xbox Series: €69.99

Click on this link to buy. No discounts or promotions are marked for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

PlayStation Store

Standard Edition (PS4) – €69.99

Cross-Gen Edition (PS4/PS5) – €79.99

Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5) – €109.99

Click this link to buy Call of Duty: Vanguard from PlayStation Stores and see how different editions differ.

Xbox

Standard Edition (PS4) – €69.99

Cross-Gen Edition (PS4/PS5) – €79.99

Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5) – €109.99

Click this link to buy Call of Duty: Vanguard from the Xbox store and check out the differences between the different editions.

And these are the prices for Call of Duty: Vanguard in the main Portuguese stores – our advice is to analyze each of the proposals and see which one arouses the most interest. Some of the stores have pre-sale benefits, so if you want to take advantage of it them, our advice is to hurry up!