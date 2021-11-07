Check out Grêmio’s scores against Internacional at GreNal 434

Grêmio ended up losing with a performance well below what they had against Atlético-MG. This classic with Internacional – GreNal 434, could mark a turn for the tricolor, but the bad performance complicated everything. Afterwards, you can check the notes that explain how each player in the tricolor acted.

Images of the confusion and best moments of Grêmio and Internacional

Grêmio notes against Internacional for the Brasileirão

Gabriel Chapecó

He started the match almost giving away a goal for Inter, had a very insecure performance. Grade 4

Rafinha

He compromised throughout the game, having failed on goal, his performance was well below what was expected of someone who put Vanderson on the bench. Grade 3

Geromel

He played another good game and showed why his return was so expected. Grade 5.5

Kannemann

He managed to control the fast colorado attacker well. Grade 5

Cortez

He played a reasonable game, but nothing big. Grade 4

Thiago Santos

The first Gremista defensive midfielder played another bad game, as well as against Palmeiras. Grade 4

Lucas Silva

He played a good game, as he had done against Atlético-MG. Grade 5.5

Villasanti

He had a very interesting performance and will be an important embezzlement, due to his call-up. Grade 5

Douglas Costa

They have been trying to define the matches, but are facing difficulties due to the strong marking. Grade 6

Ferreira

It is still below what it presented at the beginning of the season. Grade 4.5

Borja

It was completely nullified by the Inter defense. Grade 4

Substitutions

field

He entered, but did little at the start. Maybe he still felt the penalty he committed in the last game. Grade 4.5

Diego Souza

He almost scored a goal that would guarantee at least a draw for Grêmio. Grade 5

Alisson

He entered throughout the match and didn’t have much prominence. Grade 4

Vanderson

Soon, after entering the game, he almost scored a goal, showing that he has to start. Grade 5.5

Jean Pyerre

Little participant in the game, it was almost impossible to notice that he entered the game. Grade 4

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

PHOTO: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA