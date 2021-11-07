Check out Grêmio’s scores against Internacional at GreNal 434

Grêmio ended up losing with a performance well below what they had against Atlético-MG. This classic with Internacional – GreNal 434, could mark a turn for the tricolor, but the bad performance complicated everything. Afterwards, you can check the notes that explain how each player in the tricolor acted.
Grêmio notes against Internacional for the Brasileirão
Gabriel Chapecó
He started the match almost giving away a goal for Inter, had a very insecure performance. Grade 4
Rafinha
He compromised throughout the game, having failed on goal, his performance was well below what was expected of someone who put Vanderson on the bench. Grade 3
Geromel
He played another good game and showed why his return was so expected. Grade 5.5
Kannemann
He managed to control the fast colorado attacker well. Grade 5
Cortez
He played a reasonable game, but nothing big. Grade 4
Thiago Santos
The first Gremista defensive midfielder played another bad game, as well as against Palmeiras. Grade 4
Lucas Silva
He played a good game, as he had done against Atlético-MG. Grade 5.5
Villasanti
He had a very interesting performance and will be an important embezzlement, due to his call-up. Grade 5
Douglas Costa
They have been trying to define the matches, but are facing difficulties due to the strong marking. Grade 6
Ferreira
It is still below what it presented at the beginning of the season. Grade 4.5
Borja
It was completely nullified by the Inter defense. Grade 4
Substitutions
field
He entered, but did little at the start. Maybe he still felt the penalty he committed in the last game. Grade 4.5
Diego Souza
He almost scored a goal that would guarantee at least a draw for Grêmio. Grade 5
Alisson
He entered throughout the match and didn’t have much prominence. Grade 4
Vanderson
Soon, after entering the game, he almost scored a goal, showing that he has to start. Grade 5.5
Jean Pyerre
Little participant in the game, it was almost impossible to notice that he entered the game. Grade 4
