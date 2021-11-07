Check out the disease data this Saturday in Blumenau

Blumenau registers this Saturday, 6, 38 more cases of coronavirus. With that, the city reaches a total of 68,041 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In all, the City of Blumenau has already carried out 280,885 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 384 exams were processed. Among the positive cases, 289 patients are under treatment. Of these, 270 are in a stable state of health, in isolation at home and being monitored by the Health Promotion Department.

Of the cases under analysis and confirmed in Blumenau and other cities, 29 patients are hospitalized. 16 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 13 in the ward. Of these in the ICU, 12 patients are from Blumenau and four patients from another city. The occupancy rate of ICU beds in the city is 24.2% in relation to the current occupancy capacity, with 66 active beds. In the ward, there are seven patients from Blumenau and 6 from other cities, with an occupancy rate of 7.3%.

The municipality also accounts for 67,089 cases of people who have already gone through the isolation period and did not show new symptoms, considered as having recovered. This Saturday no deaths were registered, thus remaining 663 deaths by Coronavirus in the city.

The City of Blumenau highlights the importance of maintaining social isolation in cases where people can stay at home. The government also reinforces safety measures, which include the use of a mask whenever you leave the house and frequent hand hygiene, with soap and water or alcohol gel.

Vaccination

In the last 24 hours, 14 vaccines were administered from the first dose (265,683 vaccinated so far), 1,564 from the second dose or single dose (213,065 immunized so far), 1,058 from the booster dose (15,484 immunized so far). The municipality follows the determinations of the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19, of the Ministry of Health (MS) and the deliberations of the State Government. With the arrival of new shipments of immunizing agents, the City Hall will publicize through its official channels (website and social networks) the priority groups that can be vaccinated according to the Municipal Immunization Plan.

The Covid-19 Vaccination Center located in Sector 3 of Vila Germânica Park, continues to apply the second dose against Covid-19 to people with appointments and applying the advance payment from Pfizer, for those who have rescheduled. The service takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 10 pm.

Hello Health Blumenau

The community can count on virtual assistance, without leaving the house, through Alô Saúde Blumenau, by calling 156 (option 2). The channel allows the population to clarify doubts about symptoms in the Coronavirus pandemic. The service takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Monitoring Center

Health professionals working at the Covid-19 Monitoring Center make calls to patients with a positive diagnosis for Coronavirus daily, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Covid-19 Quick Service

The General Outpatient Clinics (AG) continue to provide assistance to suspected cases of Covid-19. The AGs of Velha, Garcia, Itoupava and Fortaleza (attached to the HU of Furb), open from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm. The AGs Centro and Escola Agrícola are open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm during the week. On Saturdays and Sundays, the service takes place at the AGs Velha, Garcia and Itoupava from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Family Health Strategy (ESF) units also provide care for suspected cases of Covid-19. The address and opening hours of the authorized units are on the City Hall website, at blumenau.sc.gov.br/coronavirus/atendimentocovid. The measure follows the guidelines of the State Government, so that the service is part of the list of care in primary health care.