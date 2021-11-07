Check out the drivers’ statements after qualifying for the 2021 Mexico City GP – Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas came out of nowhere to win an unlikely pole in Mexico City, putting Mercedes in the lead this Saturday (6). Lewis Hamilton was second, 0s145 slower than the Finn, who did 1min15s875. Max Verstappen, who was the favorite, ended up in third place, unable to improve on the final attempt in Q3.

Verstappen, by the way, was very upset with Yuki Tsunoda, who left the track before Sergio Pérez escaped. The Mexican, in turn, was the one who gave Max a vacuum in defining the pole. It didn’t work, but Czech at least comes out of fourth place.

Pierre Gasly will start from fifth, with Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen completing the top-10.

Fernando Alonso, who fell in Q1, still leaves 12th, due to a series of punishments: George Russell, changing gears, lost 5 positions, while Lance Stroll, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon and Tsunoda swapped engines, leaving the end of the line.

Valtteri Bottas takes pole position in Mexico (Photo: AFP)

Check out the drivers’ statements after the qualifying Saturday in Mexico:

Pierre Gasly comes out of fifth (Photo: AlphaTauri)

Daniel Ricciardo, seventh: “It’s a little bittersweet because obviously Carlos [Sainz] is 0s002 ahead, but splitting the Ferraris isn’t so bad around here. We work well as a team, with Lando helping me. I think the clean side of the grid should be fine tomorrow. I made a little mistake on turn 13, which I think cost me sixth place, but the clean side of the grid isn’t bad, so let’s work on that. We made improvements today, yesterday was complicated because we lost a lot of time. We started walking and I think we should be quite satisfied with seventh. We will try to start well tomorrow”.

Sebastian Vettel starts ninth in Mexico (Photo: Aston Martin)

Kimi Raikkonen, tenth: “I think we can be happy with today’s result: it’s my best ranking of the year, it was very close and probably could have been a little better or a little worse, one more place or one less place, so overall everything is well. It’s still just qualifying and we have to do a good job tomorrow too if we want to get some points. Let’s go out and do our best to see where we end up on the checkered flag.”

Antonio Giovinazzi, 11th: “Another battle on the grid where I feel we were very close to a place in Q3. 11th would have been possible, but in the end we didn’t: on my last lap, I locked the rear wheels under braking – so far, the lap wasn’t so bad. We’ll see what we can do from where we started: it will be a long race, especially considering the tire wear we expect, but if we have a clean race, we might have a good chance for the points.”

Nicholas Latifi, 13th: “The weekend in general has been difficult as it is not the best track for our car. For the grip I had, it felt like a decent lap, but I just couldn’t get the tires in the right window so we have a few things to look at. I’m expecting a tough afternoon tomorrow, but with the number of penalties on the grid, we’re going to gain some positions and start later. Let’s focus on our own race and try to keep the cars behind.”

Mick Schumacher, 14th: “Overall, it wasn’t the best of my performances, but I hope to make up for it in the race. I was trying to do my best but it was a little bumpy and it’s an unforgiving track. I hope the track temperatures aren’t too high tomorrow as this will make things a little more difficult, but we’ll just try to do our best to try and stay where we start tomorrow.”

Nikita Mazepin, 15th: “It was an OK qualifying session – I was happy with the gradual improvement I made. We knew we were losing pace compared to the others at the start of the weekend. I spread out on the last corner of my last lap, which took me a bit of time, but other than that, the lap was good. I had very difficult free practice, so I think we recovered very well to end up with a car I’m more or less comfortable with – I tried to maximize what I have today”.

George Russell starts from 16th in Mexico (Photo: Williams)

George Russell, 16th: “The engineers and mechanics did a great job as they worked very hard in the last 24 hours changing two gearboxes and a power unit between TL3 and rating. At one point it seemed unlikely that we would make it to the session and here we are ranking 13th so a big thank you to them. My return in Q1 was very strong. I couldn’t really improve in Q2, so I was a little disappointed, but all things considered it was a good session. It’s going to be a tough race tomorrow and everyone will have to control their engines because of the altitude. Whoever manages this best will come out on top, so there are opportunities to be seized.”

Lando Norris, 18th: “One day good enough, I don’t think there was much more we could do. We helped Daniel get to the best possible position, which we did. We struggled a bit with the car in general, but we are still hoping for a positive result. I think we can have a good race, but we will need to work hard tonight to give us a good plan for tomorrow.”

Esteban Ocon, 19th: “Today’s qualifying has always been a challenge, especially knowing that I have a grid penalty for the race with an engine change. We had a plan that was to help Fernando as much as possible with a vacuum to get him into Q3 Unfortunately, that didn’t work. Tomorrow will be a tough race, starting from the bottom of the grid, but we will fight as hard as we can and try to take advantage of any incidents or safet0car. It can be a tough race here so I’m confident we can still have a good race. We will do our best as a team to make some progress and we will try to get some points.”

Throw Stroll, 20th: “I am fine. I spread out on the last corner, it was a little dirty on the outside and I lost the car on the way out due to lack of grip. It’s a big job for the team and the mechanics. [para consertar], then it’s a pity. I wanted to see what we could do in qualifying and see how the car handled even though we were set to start at the back of the grid anyway. We will do our best to work our way into the peloton and gain some positions tomorrow.”

