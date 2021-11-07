Check out the result of the Mega-Sena 2426 this Saturday; prize is BRL 76 million

posted on 11/06/2021 8:13 PM / updated on 11/06/2021 8:45 PM



Did this Saturday bring you luck? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Saturday night (6/11), six lotteries: the 2426 Mega-Sena contests; 5699 of Quina; 2294 of the Double Seine; 1709 from Timemania, 2366 from Lotofácil and 527 from Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 75 million, had the following dozen drawn: 05-11-24-27-32-57.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$2.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 10-15-22-74-78.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 200 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 02-09-12-18-24-30-31. the lucky month is February.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 05-08–34-40-44-48 in the first draw; 19-23-27-41-48-49 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 6 million.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 900 thousand, presented the following result: 06-20-28-40-52-53-80. The team of the heart is the Youth, from Rio Grande do Sul.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 7.5 million for those who hit the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-03-07-10-11-13-15-16-18-19-21-20-22-25.

