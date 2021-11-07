China Reinforces “zero covid” strategy and refuses to live with the virus | International

Bars closed for 15 days. Covid-19 test stations at the entrance to amusement parks. Suspended flights and train routes. Confinements in two schools. In the new wave of outbreaks of the delta variant of covid-19 across China, the city of Beijing has so far detected just over a handful, some 40 infections among 22 million residents, but has redoubled its precautionary measures. In a country that bet on zero tolerance against the pandemic, the authorities do not want to take risks, whatever the cost. Much less a week before a key political meeting for the Communist Party and President Xi Jinping.

On Friday, the National Health Commission announced 78 new local infections in China. This brings to 1,129 the number of infected with symptoms in this new wave of outbreaks, which now affects 19 Chinese provinces and, by geographic extension, is the largest since the first outbreak detected in Wuhan at the beginning of the pandemic. To these figures one must add 426 asymptomatic cases, which Chinese authorities count separately.

The rest of the world, including countries like Australia and Singapore, which initially bet on the complete eradication of the virus, resigned itself to living with covid-19, to a greater or lesser degree, and gradually returning to normality. China, like a huge Gallic village of Asterix, has decided to resist, keep its borders almost hermetically closed and maintain the zero tolerance policy against the virus that has so far left fewer than 100,000 official cases of covid-19 among its huge population. Chinese President Xi Jinping himself has not traveled abroad for 21 months, since the beginning of the pandemic, not participating in summit meetings such as the current COP26 in Glasgow on climate change and last weekend’s G20 in Rome . Beijing believes that, in the long run, this intolerance will bring economic benefits. And politicians.

In the capital, precautions against covid-19 are evident. Since the start of the new wave of infections, immediately after the extended National Day holiday in early October, authorities in Beijing have recommended that its inhabitants not leave the municipal territory unless strictly necessary. Residents who travel and go to places where a case has been confirmed run the risk of not being able to return until they have completed a 21-day quarantine. In response to the authorities’ request for extreme care, the streets are more deserted and the subway less crowded. The guards who measure the temperature and record the data of those who enter have returned to the entrances to the residential complexes, and some of the most popular tourist attractions have closed their doors. This week, airports in the capital canceled half of their flights due to new outbreaks, and train stations suspended routes to and from 23 cities with confirmed cases.

In other cities, radical measures were also taken. Lanzhou, capital of Gansu in the northwest – one of the provinces worst affected by the new outbreak – has confined its four million people. In Chongqing, with 23 million people, massive tests are being carried out; the city of Changzhou, in the east, suspended in-person classes, starting to teach them remotely. The Disneyland theme park in Shanghai closed with 30,000 people inside to test them after a contagion alert; two trains heading to Beijing stopped midway last week after a member of their crew was identified as a contact for a positive case, and the 211 passengers were quarantined in nearby cities.

“Each location must firmly comply with the foreign defense policy against imports [do vírus] and internal defense against outbreaks,” National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng told the press. “Current control measures cannot be relaxed.”

The inflexibility increased with the approach of the plenary session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The meeting will bring together the highest Chinese hierarchy in a Beijing hotel for four days next week, when a resolution on the party’s history – the third in a century – is expected to further strengthen the figure of its general secretary and head of state, Xi Jinping.

Also contributing to this hardening is the proximity of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which will open in less than 100 days. This competition will take place in a bubble at least as strict as Tokyo’s, with no audience from other countries.

But strict enforcement of tough virus containment measures has been part of the Xi Government’s strategy since the early days of the pandemic. A strategy that brought significant benefits: China was the first major economy to begin recovery after the crisis, and its exports soared. The success of guidelines that are difficult or impossible to apply in other political systems has catapulted national pride and led Beijing to boast about the superiority of its model.

Zero tolerance against the coronavirus has become one of the Communist Party’s elements of legitimacy, as clearly Xi prepares to break China’s recent political tradition and begin a third term of at least five years in 2022.

“Under the firm leadership of the Central Committee of the Party, with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, our country has overcome the impact of the pandemic and coordinated measures against the disease, while socio-economic development has achieved significant results”, published on Tuesday People’s Daily, the newspaper of the Communist Party.

Full population support

The message is profound. “In China, in the fight against the coronavirus, people are the most important thing. In the West, money is the most important thing,” says Wang, a restaurant worker, as he queues up to take a covid-19 test at a street station in central Beijing. Aside from the foreign community, which is dwindling due to tough restrictions on entry into the country, and wealthy circles accustomed to traveling abroad, support for the official strategy is overwhelming.

There are, therefore, no signs that the zero covid policy will be relaxed in the near future, although the vaccinated population in China already exceeds 76% and about 2.3 billion doses have been applied, according to data from the National Commission Given the low incidence of covid-19 within the country’s borders, it is not known exactly how effective Chinese formulas are among its population, especially against the delta variant. Herd immunity may be achieved, according to Chinese experts, when 80% of the inhabitants are vaccinated.

Although some scientists spoke of the need to live with the virus and relax measures, those voices were quickly silenced. Contrary to this idea, China’s leading expert on the fight against the pandemic, Zhong Nanshan, defended the desirability of maintaining the current strategy.

“Some countries have decided to open up completely, although they still have some infections,” the respiratory disease specialist told state television network CCTV. “This has led to an increase in infections in the last two months, and that is why they decided to re-impose restrictions. These changes in position end up being more costly. The psychological impact on citizens and society is greater.”

China’s current strategy of outward closure and internal rigidity against the virus will be maintained “for a considerably long time,” Zhong said. “At the moment, the zero transmission strategy is not very expensive; in fact, it’s a relatively cheaper method.”

