Chris Columbus wants to direct film with the original trio

It’s been exactly 20 years since the first movie in the Harry Potter saga was released. ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ started one of the most popular movie franchises. The director of the first two films in the series, Chris Columbus, told Variety that he wants to direct a film adaptation of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and he wants the original trio to return.

In the interview, when asked specifically if the director thought there would be more films in the series than the current series of prequels, Columbus stated: “I would love to direct ‘Cursed Child.’ It’s a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play these roles. It’s a little fantasy of mine.”

In the same interview, Columbus reflected on being signed for the first film saying:

“I had every expectation that I would probably be fired within the first two weeks. I was very, I don’t mean anxious, but aware of the fact that if I messed up, I would probably never work again. And I would have millions of raging fans at my door.”

Obviously, Columbus didn’t screw it up as he helped the Harry Potter franchise reach the billion-dollar status it is today. After Columbus directed the first two films, future Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón directed Prisoner of Azkaban, and Mike Newell covered Goblet of Fire, before David Yates finished the narrative of the original book series with the final four films.

Yates also directed the first two films in the prequel series Fantastic Beasts and is currently filming the third film in the saga.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently a two-part play written by Rowling and John Tiffany. It premiered at the London Palace Theater in the summer of 2016 before hitting Broadway in the spring of 2018, where it still runs today.

While not all Harry Potter fans have fallen head over heels for this sequel to the original story, what most fans would probably agree with is the fact that it would be cool to see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint returning to the franchise after a long decade away.